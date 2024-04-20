Theatre444 to Present HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE in May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre444 has announced performance dates for the rarely produced play, How I Learned to Drive. Compassionate, heartbreaking, and sometimes even funny, Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning play chronicles one woman's journey to break the cycle—and silence—surrounding the years of sexual abuse she experienced at the hands of a beloved family member. How I Learned to Drive explores how we are shaped by the people who hurt us.

The play tells the story of a woman nicknamed Li'l Bit (Laura Feligno,Geneva) as she comes to terms with her abusive relationship with her Uncle Peck (Michael VanHam, Rochester) throughout her adolescence. Aside from Li'l Bit and Uncle Peck, a Greek Chorus of three (Jennifer Walczak, Karen Wawrzaszek, Avi James) is on hand to play all of the other characters in their lives. NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza leads this production assisted by Technical Director Garrett Coons.

Performance Dates are May 16-19th at Fatzinger Hall, 31 E Williams Street Waterloo, NY 13165. Tickets are available for purchase @ the button below

***Please note that this play deals frankly with issues surrounding sexual abuse and incest. We encourage all patrons to use their own discretion in determining the appropriateness of the material. Given the sensitive topic at hand, we take seriously our commitment to provide a brave space for dialogue surrounding our production of this play. Theatre444 has partnered with Safe Harbors of the Finger Lakes, who will be on site during the performances for support, resources, and to answer questions or create dialogue around how we keep women and children safe in our community. A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to Safe Harbors.

For more information on Theatre444, visit www.theatre444.com

Follow @ www.facebook.com/theatre444 https://www.instagram.com/flxtheatre444/ https://www.tiktok.com/@theatre444, and https://www.youtube.com/@theatre444