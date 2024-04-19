Collaborative School of the Arts To Recognize Outstanding Local Talent at 2024 High School Musical Theatre Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The spotlight shines bright on the talents of high school students at the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards on the MainStage at Proctors 7 p.m. May 4.

Presented by the Daily Gazette and supporting sponsor Peregrine Engineering, this prestigious event celebrates the dedication, passion and creativity of young performers, directors and production teams across the region.

The High School Musical Theatre Awards are modeled after the Tony Awards, and aimed to recognize outstanding local musical theatre productions and students. This award show has become a highlight of the local arts calendar, showcasing the best of the best in high school productions and supporting young performers and the future of the theatre industry.

These awards recognize excellence in several categories including Best Technical Execution, Best Set Construction, Best Student Orchesta, Best Choreography Execution and more. This year, 19 different local high schools participated, representing a diverse range of communities. Adjudicators, comprised of industry professionals, reviewed performances this spring and these nominees are based on their criteria.

In addition to the awards, patrons will also enjoy captivating performances from select nominees and a showcase featuring the students nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress. The winners of these categories will continue to New York City to perform in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys) and participate in Broadway-style workshops.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or visit atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.

Categories

BEST SET CONSTRUCTION (SCHOOL–SHOW)

Ballston Spa High School- “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

Cohoes High School– “Legally Blonde”

Ravena-Coeymans Selkirk High School– “Mary Poppins”

South Glens Falls High School– “Something Rotten”

Troy High School– “Once Upon a Mattress”

BEST TECHNICAL EXECUTION (SCHOOL –SHOW)

Colonie High School– “The Wizard of Oz”

Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”

Saratoga High School– “Head over Heels High School Version”

Scotia-Glenville High School– “Rent: School Edition”

Queensbury High School– “Annie”

BEST ENSEMBLE (SCHOOL–SHOW)

Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”

Mohonasen High School– “Anastasia: The Musical”

Saratoga High School– “Head over Heels High School Edition”

Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”

South Glens Falls High School– “Something Rotten”

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY EXECUTION (SCHOOL–SHOW)

The Albany Academies– “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Colonie High School– “The Wizard of Oz”

Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”

Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”

Queensbury High School– “Annie”

BEST STUDENT ORCHESTRA (SCHOOL–SHOW)

Albany High School– “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”

Ballston Spa High School– “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

Columbia High School– “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Actor: Alex Aleva

Role: Mr. Laurence

Show: “Little Women”

School: Glens Falls High School

Actor: Daniel Bowen

Role: King Sextimus

Show: “Once Upon a Mattress”

School: Troy High School

Actor: Zuzu Evans

Role: Maurice

Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

School: Ballston Spa High School

Actor: Kevin Hohensheldt

Role: George

Show: “The Drowsy Chaperone”

School: The Albany Academies

Actor: Carmen Tarlo

Role: Kyle B. O'Boyle

Show: “Legally Blonde”

School: Cohoes High School

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Actress: Allison Edgeworth

Role: Babette

Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

School: Columbia High School

Actress: Claire Fisher

Role: Beth March

Show: “Little Women”

School: Glens Falls High School

Actress: Alyssa Hilicoss

Role: Liz

Show: “Chicago: Teen Edition”

School: Voorheesville High School

Actress: Sofia Rice

Role: Amy March

Show: “Little Women”

School: Glen Falls High School

Actress: Sonia Snyder

Role: Michael Banks

Show: “Mary Poppins”

School: Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School

BEST ACTOR

Actor: Shane LaBounty

Role: Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence

Show: “Little Women”

School: Glens Falls High School

Actor: Makai McClinton

Role: Tom Collins

Show: “Rent: School Edition”

School: Scotia-Glenville High School

Actor: Aleksander Kacani

Role: Adolpho

Show: “The Drowsy Chaperone”

School: The Albany Academies

Actor: Roman Mangino

Role: Gaston

Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

School: Ballston Spa High School

Actor: Daniel Cormie

Role: William Shakespeare

Show: “Something Rotten”

School: South Glens Falls High School

BEST ACTRESS

Actress: Abby DeGregory

Role: Pamela

Show: “Head over Heels High School Edition”

School: Saratoga Springs High School

Actress: Emma O'Kane

Role: Belle

Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

School: Columbia High School

Actress: Sophia Plante

Role: Jo March

Show: “Little Women”

School: Glens Falls High School

Actress: Julia Varga

Role: Anastasia

Show: “Anastasia: The Musical”

School: Mohonasen High School

Actress: Eva Reece

Role: Nostradamus

Show: “Something Rotten”

School: South Glens Falls High School

BEST MUSICAL TIER A (SCHOOL–SHOW)

Glens Falls High School – “Little Women”

Mohonasen High School – “Anastasia the Musical”

Shenendehowa High School – “Anything Goes”

BEST MUSICAL TIER B (SCHOOL–SHOW)

Colonie High School – “The Wizard of Oz”

Saratoga Springs High School – “Head over Heels High School Edition”

South Glens Falls High School – “Something Rotten”

BEST MUSICAL TIER C (SCHOOL–SHOW)

The Albany Academies - “The Drowsy Chaperone”

Ballston Spa High School – “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”

Cohoes High School – “Legally Blonde”