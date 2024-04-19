Collaborative School of the Arts To Recognize Outstanding Local Talent at 2024 High School Musical Theatre Awards

The spotlight shines bright on the talents of high school students at the annual High School Musical Theatre Awards on the MainStage at Proctors 7 p.m. May 4.
Presented by the Daily Gazette and supporting sponsor Peregrine Engineering, this prestigious event celebrates the dedication, passion and creativity of young performers, directors and production teams across the region.
The High School Musical Theatre Awards are modeled after the Tony Awards, and aimed to recognize outstanding local musical theatre productions and students. This award show has become a highlight of the local arts calendar, showcasing the best of the best in high school productions and supporting young performers and the future of the theatre industry.
These awards recognize excellence in several categories including Best Technical Execution, Best Set Construction, Best Student Orchesta, Best Choreography Execution and more. This year, 19 different local high schools participated, representing a diverse range of communities. Adjudicators, comprised of industry professionals, reviewed performances this spring and these nominees are based on their criteria.
In addition to the awards, patrons will also enjoy captivating performances from select nominees and a showcase featuring the students nominated for Best Actor and Best Actress. The winners of these categories will continue to New York City to perform in the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (The Jimmys) and participate in Broadway-style workshops.
Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors in-person, via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. or visit atproctors.org. Groups of 10 or more can get their tickets by calling (518) 382-3884 ext. 139.
Ballston Spa High School- “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
Cohoes High School– “Legally Blonde”
Ravena-Coeymans Selkirk High School– “Mary Poppins”
South Glens Falls High School– “Something Rotten”
Troy High School– “Once Upon a Mattress”
Colonie High School– “The Wizard of Oz”
Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”
Saratoga High School– “Head over Heels High School Version”
Scotia-Glenville High School– “Rent: School Edition”
Queensbury High School– “Annie”
Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”
Mohonasen High School– “Anastasia: The Musical”
Saratoga High School– “Head over Heels High School Edition”
Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”
South Glens Falls High School– “Something Rotten”
The Albany Academies– “The Drowsy Chaperone”
Colonie High School– “The Wizard of Oz”
Glens Falls High School– “Little Women”
Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”
Queensbury High School– “Annie”
Albany High School– “25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee”
Ballston Spa High School– “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
Columbia High School– “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
Shenendehowa High School– “Anything Goes”
Actor: Alex Aleva
Role: Mr. Laurence
Show: “Little Women”
School: Glens Falls High School
Actor: Daniel Bowen
Role: King Sextimus
Show: “Once Upon a Mattress”
School: Troy High School
Actor: Zuzu Evans
Role: Maurice
Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
School: Ballston Spa High School
Actor: Kevin Hohensheldt
Role: George
Show: “The Drowsy Chaperone”
School: The Albany Academies
Actor: Carmen Tarlo
Role: Kyle B. O'Boyle
Show: “Legally Blonde”
School: Cohoes High School
Actress: Allison Edgeworth
Role: Babette
Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
School: Columbia High School
Actress: Claire Fisher
Role: Beth March
Show: “Little Women”
School: Glens Falls High School
Actress: Alyssa Hilicoss
Role: Liz
Show: “Chicago: Teen Edition”
School: Voorheesville High School
Actress: Sofia Rice
Role: Amy March
Show: “Little Women”
School: Glen Falls High School
Actress: Sonia Snyder
Role: Michael Banks
Show: “Mary Poppins”
School: Ravena-Coeymans-Selkirk High School
Actor: Shane LaBounty
Role: Theodore 'Laurie' Laurence
Show: “Little Women”
School: Glens Falls High School
Actor: Makai McClinton
Role: Tom Collins
Show: “Rent: School Edition”
School: Scotia-Glenville High School
Actor: Aleksander Kacani
Role: Adolpho
Show: “The Drowsy Chaperone”
School: The Albany Academies
Actor: Roman Mangino
Role: Gaston
Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
School: Ballston Spa High School
Actor: Daniel Cormie
Role: William Shakespeare
Show: “Something Rotten”
School: South Glens Falls High School
Actress: Abby DeGregory
Role: Pamela
Show: “Head over Heels High School Edition”
School: Saratoga Springs High School
Actress: Emma O'Kane
Role: Belle
Show: “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
School: Columbia High School
Actress: Sophia Plante
Role: Jo March
Show: “Little Women”
School: Glens Falls High School
Actress: Julia Varga
Role: Anastasia
Show: “Anastasia: The Musical”
School: Mohonasen High School
Actress: Eva Reece
Role: Nostradamus
Show: “Something Rotten”
School: South Glens Falls High School
Glens Falls High School – “Little Women”
Mohonasen High School – “Anastasia the Musical”
Shenendehowa High School – “Anything Goes”
Colonie High School – “The Wizard of Oz”
Saratoga Springs High School – “Head over Heels High School Edition”
South Glens Falls High School – “Something Rotten”
The Albany Academies - “The Drowsy Chaperone”
Ballston Spa High School – “Disney's Beauty and the Beast”
Cohoes High School – “Legally Blonde”
