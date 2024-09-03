Teens On Stage To Present Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's INTO THE WOODS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck and Teens on Stage will present Into the Woods, a captivating musical by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine.

This beloved classic, known for its rich storytelling and enchanting score, will be presented with a unique twist by the talented young performers of the Teens on Stage program, under the visionary direction of Lynne Czajka and musical direction of Russell McCook.

Into the Woods brings together a host of storybook characters, including Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack from Jack and the Beanstalk, and a Baker and his wife, each of whom embarks on a journey to fulfill their deepest wishes. As their paths intertwine in a magical forest, their dreams come true-but not without unexpected and sometimes disastrous consequences. Sondheim's intricate score and Lapine's Tony Award-winning book offer a blend of whimsy and profound insight, making this production a must-see.

The Teens on Stage program has built a reputation for excellence, earning acclaim for its previous productions including bare: A Pop Opera, Alice by Heart, The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical, and Be More Chill. Each production has showcased the remarkable talent of its young performers, and Into the Woods is poised to continue this tradition of exceptional theatre.

Under the expert direction of Lynne Czajka, whose guidance has brought countless young talents to the forefront, and the musical direction of Russell McCook, who has enriched previous productions with his musical expertise, Into the Woods promises to be a memorable theatrical experience. Both instructors help foster a welcoming, educational, and engaging environment for young performers.

