Tap Camp Online With Anita Boyer Begins June 9

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts is pleased to announce the start of Tap Camp Online, a virtual tap dancing camp that will be held as part of Bay Street's new online programming platform Bay Street To-Go. Sessions are open to teens ages 13 and up, and will be held via Zoom on Tuesdays from 4 to 5 p.m. starting June 9. The fee is $100 for eight sessions. For more information, visit baystreet.org/education or contact Allen O'Reilly, Director of Education, at allen@baystreet.org.



Tap Camp Online will meet weekly under the guidance of dancer, producer, and choreographer Anita Boyer, who will introduce participants to the musicality and technique of tap dancing, starting with upbeat warm-ups, exercises, and introductory routines. Individuals of all experience levels will have the opportunity to hone their tap dancing skills, while learning famous choreography from iconic Broadway shows. Anita will bring original choreography to the class, set to popular music, while covering more difficult material such as jazz combos and improvisational tap.



Anita Boyer is an award-winning choreographer and co-founder of the East Hampton-based production company Our Fabulous Variety Show. She trained at Opus Dance studio in Ashland, Ohio, and was a founding member of their Tap Company. Since then, she has trained at Broadway Dance Center, Steps, and FlamencoVivo in New York, in classes with Michelle Dorrance, Dormeshia, Lady Diane Walker, Nicholas Van Young, and Derick Grant. She has been tap dancing for more than 20 years and currently studies under choreographer Aaron Tolson. For the past 10 years, Anita has been dance teacher and leader of the Tap Army competition team at dancehampton in East Hampton, and has been the choreographer for high school musical productions at Southold, Southampton, and Shoreham-Wading River high schools.



Bay Street To-Go, Bay Street's virtual entertainment and education program, is an all new online platform that provides engaging live theater experiences for our audience and patrons, at a time when in-person programming just isn't an option. We are excited to bring our community this creative outlet in the form of Facebook streams, virtual sing-alongs on Zoom, or online education classes. While we continue to respect quarantines and mandatory lockdowns, we are eager to be able to explore this new online platform, and hope to keep it as a programming option at Bay Street Theater even when we're all able to gather together again under one roof.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

