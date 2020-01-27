TŌN's Conductor Zachary Schwartzman Will Return to Symphony Space with Stravinsky and More in February

Following last January's sold-out concert, TŌN's resident conductor Zachary Schwartzman returns to Symphony Space with more audience favorites by Ravel, Debussy, Messiaen, and Stravinsky on February 16. The Orchestra's outstanding and enthusiastic young artists will highlight this free performance with brief remarks about each of the works.

On February 23, TŌN will give the final installment this season of its top-selling Sight & Sound series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Haydn's The Clock: The Intersection of Art & Technology. The program will explore how musicians, like their contemporaries in art and science, were mesmerized by advancements and pseudo-advancements in science and technology during the second half of the 18th century. While Mozart poked fun at this fascination in Così fan tutte, Haydn drew inspiration from the advances in horology in Vienna and London.

Each presentation in the Sight & Sound series offers a discussion accompanied by musical excerpts performed by The Orchestra Now along with on-screen artworks, followed by a full performance and audience Q&A with conductor Leon Botstein.

TŌN Free Concerts Series: Boléro & Petrushka

Peter Norton Symphony Space, New York City

Sun, Feb 16, 2020 at 4 PM

Zachary Schwartzman, conductor

Debussy: Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Messiaen: The Forgotten Offerings

Ravel: Boléro

Stravinsky: Petrushka (1947)

Tickets: Free concert, advance RSVP at theorchestranow.org is suggested.

TŌN Sight & Sound Series at The Metropolitan Museum of Art

The Grace Rainey Rogers Auditorium

Haydn's The Clock: The Intersection of Art & Technology

Sun, Feb 23, 2020 at 2 PM

Leon Botstein, conductor

Haydn: Symphony No. 101, The Clock

Artwork about Technology from the exhibition Making Marvels

Presented in conjunction with the exhibition Making Marvels: Science and Splendor at the Courts of Europe, on view at The Metropolitan Museum of Art through March 1, 2020.

Tickets priced at $30-$50; Bring the Kids for $1. All tickets include same-day museum admission. Tickets may be purchased online at metmuseum.org/sightandsound, by calling The Met at 212.570.3949, or at The Great Hall box office at The Metropolitan Museum of Art.





