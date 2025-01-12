THE STORY OF MY LIFE Comes to Theatre444 in February

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre444 will present new two-man musical; The Story of My Life with music & lyrics by Neil Bartram and a Book by Brian Hill. The Story Of My Life follows the friendship of Alvin and Thomas, two men from a small town. These lifelong friends are reunited after Alvin's mysterious death. In the abstract world of his mind, Thomas struggles to write Alvin's eulogy while recounting the many turns their lives have taken since meeting as children. Alvin searches through the manuscripts and stories in Thomas' mind to lead him on a journey of remembrance. Through music and song, these two friends recount their adventures, explore their past dissonance, and ultimately discover what is at the base of every strong friendship...love.

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, February 20-22 at 8pm and Sunday

February 23rd at 2pm.

Damon Fletcher and Alexander Ramos play Thomas and Alvin with quick wit, charm, and beauty. Both seasoned veterans of Theatre444, you may have seen Damon in Daddy Longlegs, Nunsense, or Sweeney Todd. You may remember Alexander from Rent or Alice by Heart. This show is led by NYS Award Winning Artistic Director Pam Rapoza with Technical Director Brooke Corsner and Stage Manager Wendy Varrichio-Fletcher rounding out the team.

