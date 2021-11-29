THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to Salem Central School, December 3-5

"The hills are alive..." as The Salem Central School Drama Club proudly presents The Sound of Music December 3-5th as the school's annual musical. The iconic story, with music Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II, features over 30 students onstage and backstage, marking the first school musical since 2019. Tickets must be reserved in advance and are available online now.

Featuring a trove of cherished songs, including "Climb Ev'ry Mountain," "My Favorite Things," "Do Re Mi," "Sixteen Going on Seventeen" and the title number, The Sound of Music won the hearts of audiences worldwide, earning five Tony Awards and five Oscars. The inspirational story, based on the memoir of Maria Augusta Trapp, follows an ebullient postulate who serves as governess to the seven children of the imperious Captain von Trapp, bringing music and joy to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision.

The cast features Adair Hoge as Maria, Quinn Donaldson as Captain Von Trapp, and Mary Kate McPhee as Mother Abbess, with Magnolia Hoge (Sister Berthe), Kyla-Ann Tellstone (Sister Margaretta), Alyce Harrington (Sister Sophia), Declan Donaldson (Max), Hannah Gongola (Elsa), Luke Miner (Rolf), Ella Palulis (Liesl), Uta Nagai (Friedrich), Trudy Keith (Louisa), Anna Maxwell (Brigitta), Sawyer Armstrong (Kurt), Natalie Heneghan (Marta), Adolly Harsha (Gretl), Hunter Kenyon (Franz), Lexus Marquis (Schmidt), Kalob Carney (Zeller), Joseph Moffitt (Baron), Parker Mattison (A New Postulate), and Socrates Fronhofer II (Von Schreiber). The ensemble is comprised of Izabella Chavez, Wajed Ghareani, Elijah Glover, Ava Hodgkinson, Jackson Kirchner, Charlise Manney, Oksana O'Brien, Charlotte Rishell, Nicole Snow, Phoenyx Watkins, and Samuel Woffenden.

Mr. Zach Eastman directs, in collaboration with music director Mr. Darrell N. Holovach, Choreographer Miss Susi Thomas, costume designer Mrs. Cindy Rogers, producer Mr. Kyle West, and student stage manager Autumn Fleming. The orchestra is comprised of local musicians from Salem and the surrounding communities, with several Salem students working backstage on the crew.

Due to Covid-precautions, seating for the production will be limited. Tickets, $10 for adults and $5 for students and children, can be reserved at www.bit.ly/SalemSOM . Patrons must reserve seating online and then pay in cash or check (payable to Salem Central School Drama Club) up to 1-hour before the performance. Tickets not picked up 15-minutes before show time may be redistributed. Performances will be held Friday, December 3rd at 7:00PM, Saturday, December 4th at 7:00PM, and Sunday, December 5th at 2:00PM. Salem Central School Drama Club performs in the Salem Central School auditorium located at 41 East Broadway, Salem NY 12865.

THE SOUND OF MUSIC is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization. www.concordtheatricals.com