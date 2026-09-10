TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING Returns to Red Room Above KGB Bar
Harmon Leon hosts storytellers Rory Scholl, Sandi Marx, Henry Suarez, and Eleonora Kostinsky at the East Village venue.
TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will return to the Red Room above KGB Bar in New York City on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.
Hosted by Harmon Leon, the storytelling series will feature Rory Scholl, Sandi Marx, Henry Suarez and Eleonora Kostinsky, with music by Evan Kremin.
Leon, who appears in the HBO Max series OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, will tell a story about being hired to serve as O.J. Simpson's "funny little sidekick" on a hidden-camera prank show.
Scholl's credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while Marx has appeared on PBS. Suarez has been featured by Story Collider, and Kostinsky has participated in The Moth StorySLAM.
TALE has been presenting storytelling performances in New York City for 13 years. Previous participants have included Roy Wood Jr., Jena Friedman, John Fugelsang and Anthony Haden-Guest, as well as writers and performers whose credits include The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight and Conan.
Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, with a $5 discount available using the code DiscountTALE. The event is for ages 21 and older and has a two-drink minimum.
The Red Room is located above KGB Bar at 85 E. 4th Street in New York City.
Love Theater in Central New York? Join The Community!
Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.Learn More
|
DRACULA: THE JOURNAL OF JONATHAN HARKER
Bannerman Island (9/16-9/26)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: Hairspray!
OFC Creations Theatre Center (9/24-10/11)
|
OFC Creations Theatre Presents: The Osmonds: A New Musicals
OFC Creations Theatre Center (4/08-4/25)
|
Bright Half Life
Multi-Use Community Cultural Center (MuCCC) (9/20-9/24)
|
Jersey Boys
Landmark Theatre (9/08-9/12)
|
The Rocky Horror Picture Show Spooktacular Tour with the Original “Columbia” Nell Campbell
Clemens Center (10/29-10/29)
|
Carrie the Musical
Cohoes Music Hall (10/16-10/31)
|
PG-13
Stissing Center (9/11-9/11)
|
Cats: Young Actors Edition
Cohoes Music Hall (8/19-8/29)
|
Doja Cat at Madison Square Garden
Madison Square Garden (12/01-12/01)