TALE: NYC's FINEST STORYTELLING Returns to Red Room Above KGB Bar

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TALE: NYC's Finest Storytelling will return to the Red Room above KGB Bar in New York City on Friday, September 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Hosted by Harmon Leon, the storytelling series will feature Rory Scholl, Sandi Marx, Henry Suarez and Eleonora Kostinsky, with music by Evan Kremin.

Leon, who appears in the HBO Max series OJ Unseen: Exploitation of Evil, will tell a story about being hired to serve as O.J. Simpson's "funny little sidekick" on a hidden-camera prank show.

Scholl's credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, while Marx has appeared on PBS. Suarez has been featured by Story Collider, and Kostinsky has participated in The Moth StorySLAM.

TALE has been presenting storytelling performances in New York City for 13 years. Previous participants have included Roy Wood Jr., Jena Friedman, John Fugelsang and Anthony Haden-Guest, as well as writers and performers whose credits include The Daily Show, HBO, Last Week Tonight and Conan.

Doors open at 7 p.m., with the performance beginning at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $20, with a $5 discount available using the code DiscountTALE. The event is for ages 21 and older and has a two-drink minimum.

The Red Room is located above KGB Bar at 85 E. 4th Street in New York City.

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