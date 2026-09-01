REVERSE THE CURSE Screening to Bring David Duchovny to Irvington Theater

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On Sunday, September 13 at 3 pm, actor, writer, director and novelist David Duchovny will appear at Irvington Theater for a special screening of Reverse the Curse, a film written and directed by Duchovny, who also stars in the film. The screening will be followed by a moderated Q&A and book signing with Duchovny.

Based on Duchovny's novel Bucky F*ing Dent, Reverse the Curse tells the story of Ted, an aspiring writer who moves in with his terminally ill father, Marty, a devoted Boston Red Sox fan. When Ted discovers that his father's health seems to rise and fall with the fortunes of his beloved team, he enlists a group of friends to convince Marty that the Red Sox are on a winning streak.

Set against the backdrop of the Red Sox's famously heartbreaking 1978 season, Reverse the Curse is about fathers and sons, the complicated ways families love one another, and the lengths we will go to give someone hope. Duchovny stars alongside Logan Marshall-Green, Stephanie Beatriz, Pamela Adlon and Jason Beghe.

Best known for his iconic roles as FBI agent Fox Mulder on The X-Files and Hank Moody on Californication, Duchovny has built a career that extends well beyond acting. He is the author of several novels, including Holy Cow, Bucky F*ing Dent, Miss Subways, Truly Like Lightning and The Reservoir, as well as the novella The Sympathizer. He has also written, directed and produced for television and film and released multiple albums as a singer-songwriter.

Following the screening, Duchovny will participate in a Q&A with Alex Barron, a producer of “The Daily,” The New York Times's flagship podcast.

After their conversation, Duchovny will sign his books, available for purchase in advance and at the event via Transom Bookshop.

"We are thrilled to welcome David Duchovny to the Irvington Theater for a special screening of his film Reverse the Curse,” says Tom Heller of the Irvington Theater Commission. “David is such a singular talent and Reverse the Curse, which he wrote, directed, produced, and stars in, offers audiences a wonderful opportunity to experience his work in an intimate setting. David will share stories about the making of this heartfelt and uplifting film and sign copies afterwards of the book on which it's based. We're delighted to have him join us in Irvington for what promises to be a memorable afternoon.”

Sunday, September 13 at 3 p.m. at the Irvington Theater

Reserved seating: General Admission: $35; Students: $25

Tickets for sale at www.irvingtontheater.com

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, and has established itself over its 124-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.

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