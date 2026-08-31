Jen Silverman's THE MOORS To Be Presented At Villanova Theatre

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Villanova Theatre will present Jen Silverman's The Moors, a darkly comic, Brontë-inspired tale of desire, isolation and deadly secrets, September 24-October 4 at the Mullen Center for the Performing Arts at Villanova University.

Edward Sobel will direct the production, which follows a lonely governess who arrives at a remote estate expecting a quiet new position and instead finds herself entangled with two sisters, a scheming maid, a lovesick dog and a web of secrets.

Set amid the isolation of the English moors, Silverman's play combines elements of gothic romance, mystery and dark comedy. Its characters are united by their desire to be loved, recognized or feared — with some willing to go considerably further than others to get what they want.

Cast of The Moors

The cast will feature Gauri Mangala as Agatha, Anastasia Korbal as Huldey, Lindsay Wheeler as Emilie, Roxanne Geers as Marjory, Miles Noecker as The Mastiff and Kate Gavin as A Moor-Hen.

Creative Team

Sobel directs the production, with dramaturgy by Ally Duvak and an in-the-round scenic design by Stefanie Hansen.

The creative team also includes Krista Smith as lighting designer, Natali Merrill as sound designer, Rosemarie McKelvey as Costume Designer and Villanova Theatre alum K. O'Rourke as intimacy choreographer.

Sobel is a professor at Villanova whose previous directing credits with the university include Detroit, Far Away, Posterity, Chrysalis, Beckett Bites and Youth. He previously served as Associate Artistic Director at Arden Theatre Company and Director of New Play Development at Steppenwolf Theatre Company, where he oversaw the development of more than 40 new plays, including the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning August: Osage County.

His Broadway dramaturgy credits include The Minutes, Linda Vista, Superior Donuts and August: Osage County.

Special Events

Following the 2 p.m. performance on Sunday, September 27, Villanova Theatre will host a guest speaker as part of its 2026-27 Season Speaker's Series.

On Friday, October 2 at 6 p.m., Drinks with the Dramaturg will feature members of the Education Dramaturgy cohort.

About Jen Silverman

Jen Silverman's plays include The Roommate, which was produced on Broadway at the Booth Theatre; Highway Patrol; Spain; Collective Rage: A Play in 5 Betties; The Moors; and Witch.

Their books include the novel We Play Ourselves, story collection The Island Dwellers and novel There's Going to Be Trouble. Silverman also wrote the Audible narrative podcast The Miranda Obsession, starring Rachel Brosnahan.

Their television credits include Tales of the City and Tokyo Vice. Silverman's short film Troy screened at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival and festivals internationally.

Learn More About Jen Silverman

The Moors will run September 24-October 4 at the Mullen Center for the Performing Arts at Villanova University.

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