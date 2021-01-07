State Theatre Reaches $160,000 Goal Through 'Save Your Seat' Campaign

The State Theatre of Ithaca has reached its fundraising goal for the "Save Your Seat" campaign, which launched in November 2020 to help with budgeting concerns caused by the health crisis, Ithaca Voice reports.

Seats could be bought and "saved" for $100, with a personalized plaque attached to the seat in the purchaser's honor.

The theatre sold all 1,600 seats and reached their goal of $160,000 in under two months.

Local bank Tompkins Trust Company sponsored the first two rows of the downstairs orchestra section. Other companies that bought rows included: B&W Supply, Cayuga Radio Group, CFCU Community Credit Union, Greenscene Lawn & Garden, Ithaca Asthma & Allergy Associates, Ithaca Guitar Works, Sciarabba Walker & Company, STREAM Collective, and Travis Hyde Properties.

"We are absolutely blown away by all of the love and support that we have received," said Executive Director Doug Levine. "Before launching the Save Your Seat campaign, we were having serious discussions with our Board and Finance Committee about closing down, or at the very least, making more cuts to an already skeleton crew."

