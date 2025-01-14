Stagedoor Manor Set to Build New Black Box Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stagedoor Manor, the famous theater training program that has fostered well-known actors for decades, is breaking ground on a revolutionary black box theater. The grand unveiling is planned for its 50th anniversary during the summer of 2026.

Adding to its stable of eight theaters on campus, the new black box theater will serve as the hub for Stagedoor's musical and drama program, hosting classes as well as performances throughout the summer. The theater will have flexible seating for 150, allowing directors to change the arrangement based upon the needs of any given show.

"We saw an incredible opportunity to build a new space to take our program to the next level," said owner Hayley Samen. "We're so excited looking at the blueprints and sketches, we can't wait to bring it to life with kids on the stage there soon!"

Stagedoor Manor is working with David Burke Architects to design the new theater, harnessing the firm's expertise in creating beautiful and functional theaters. Shaver Enterprises, Inc., which has crafted many of the existing spaces for the summer theater program, is leading construction of the theater.

There are still a few remaining spots for Stagedoor Manor's first and third sessions, with registration available at StagedoorManor.com.

Stagedoor Manor has been training the next generation of great actors through 42 full-scale productions each summer in eight on-campus theaters. Students have the opportunity to write, direct, perform and study technical theater. There is no audition required to enroll.

Students aged 10-18 can choose from more than 70 classes, training them in skills from stage combat to master dance. Every student gets their moment to shine on stage, and visits from stars of the stage and screen are welcome highlights each summer.

For more information or to enroll for the 2025 season, please visit StagedoorManor.com.

Comments