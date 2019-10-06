Southampton Arts Center Will Present LOVE, LOSS & WHAT I WORE

Southampton Arts Center is delighted to announce a live reading/production of Love Loss and What I Wore, a play by Nora Ephron and Delia Ephron based on the best-selling book by Ilene Beckerman, on Saturday, October 19 at 2 PM and 8 PM. This special theatrical event, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and National Mammogram Day, follows SAC's highly successful 2018 production of The Vagina Monologues with many of the same cast members. Southampton Arts Center is very proud to share a portion of the proceeds to the Coalition for Women's Cancers at Stonybrook Southampton Hospital (www.cwcshh.org).

Directed by Valerie diLorenzo, the cast includes Carolann DiPirro, Rebecca Edana, Bridget Fleming, Georgette Grier-Key, Andrea Harum-Schiavoni, Ruby Jackson, Angela LaGreca, Jenna Mate, Kate Mueth, Minerva Perez, Susan Stout, and SAC's Artistic Director Amy Kirwin.

Love Loss and What I Wore is a play of monologues and ensemble pieces about women, clothes and memory covering all the important subjects-mothers, prom dresses, mothers, buying bras, mothers, hating purses and why we only wear black. The play was first presented in August 2008 at the Bridgehampton Community House and then officially opened in October 2009 at The Westside Theatre in New York City featuring a rotating cast of 5 women. The production closed on March 25, 2012 after 1,013 performances. 32 rotating casts and 120 actresses participated in the production over its entire run.

"Funny, compelling...Brought down the house...but [the play] is not a comedy: A story about black cowboy boots becomes a sad tale of being underappreciated in a relationship; a tale of two women shopping for their wedding outfits ends bittersweetly; and the recollection of a new bra is a quiet testament to a women's search for dignity while undergoing treatment for breast cancer." -NY Times.

Tickets available online at southamptonartscenter.org, by phone at 631.283.0967, or in person.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to The Coalition for Women's Cancers at Stonybrook Southampton Hospital. Representatives from CWCSHH will be onsite before and after each performance to provide information and schedule mammograms.





