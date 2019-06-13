Snug Harbor Presents First Public Performance of S O U N D I N G LINE by Adrienne Westwood

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden Presents an evocative new multimedia dance performance as part of the 2019 PASS (Performing Arts Salon Saturdays) series.

s o u n d i n g line will be performed by Brooklyn-based choreographer Adrienne Westwood and her collaborators on Saturday, June 22. The site-specific project was developed during an artist residency at Snug Harbor's historic grounds in partnership with the CUNY Dance Initiative and the College of Staten Island.

"s o u n d i n g line by Adrienne Westwood is an exciting, unique dance piece being built within one of our historic cottages," said Melissa West, Vice President of Curation at Snug Harbor. "It is a truly site- specific piece that celebrates the layers of history of the space through movement and live performance. We are thrilled to partner with the CUNY Dance Initiative of this residency and presentation, which connects Adrienne's work to Snug Harbor and the College of Staten Island."

Admission is $10 and for Snug Harbor Members is $8. Buy tickets via snug-harbor.org/pass

"In developing s o u n d i n g line, my long-term vision for it as a dance to be experienced in the container of a home, and I am thrilled to have found that home in Snug Harbor's magical historic cottage," said Westwood. "By inhabiting a space not typically associated with performance, I hope the piece will offer itself to its audience on slightly different terms. We are creating an intimate event that uses performance's hyper-attentive care to focus a contemplative, embodied, shared experience of private, personal memory. Working in the space for an extended time together with my collaborators is such a privilege, and is allowing us fully investigate and refine the work to achieve this."

Inside Snug Harbor's historic cottage, four performers create, inhabit, and transform individual and collective pasts to ask what it means to belong as a woman to a family line. Using movement and shadow play, and manipulating simple elements - cloth, rope, paper, and light - Adrienne Westwood's s o u n d i n g line pulls the imagined histories of female ancestors into the present.

Westwood's team includes Kathryn Nusa Logan (composter/musician and dancer), Katie Swords Thurman (dancer), Amanda Kmett'Pendry (dancer), Julia Kelly (dancer), and Seth Easter (designer). Learn more about Adrienne Westwood's work at www.adriennewestwood.com

Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden's historic 83-acre campus is one of the largest ongoing adaptive reuse projects in America, with 28 structures, 14 unique botanical gardens, 10 acres of wetlands, and a two-acre urban farm. Our mission is to provide a vibrant, regional cultural destination that offers dynamic programming in the arts, education, horticulture, agriculture, and recreation for diverse cultures and all ages while ensuring a well-managed campus for all residents of Staten Island and surrounding communities. Snug Harbor is a proud Smithsonian Affiliate. Learn more about Snug Harbor at snug-harbor.org.





