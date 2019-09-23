Skidmore Announces Theater's Fall 2019 Season

Announcing Skidmore Theater's Fall 2019 Season:

Samuel D. Hunter's

The Harvest

Directed by John Michael DiResta

Performances: October 18-24 at 8pm(Sunday matinee at2pm)

BLACK BOX THEATER, Janet Kinghorn Bernhard Theater on the Skidmore College Campus

In the basement of a small evangelical church in southeastern Idaho, a group of young missionaries is preparing to go to the Middle East. One of them - a young man who has recently lost his father - has bought a one-way ticket. But his plans are complicated when his estranged sister returns home and makes it her mission to keep him there.

Samuel D. Hunter is a contemporary playwright of such acclaimed plays as The Whale and A Bright New Boise, with The Harvest premiering in 2016 at Lincoln Center Theater. The New York Times praises, "Mr. Hunter always handles his characters with the sensitivity of a gifted sculptor, or maybe a master whittler who shapes each with a razor-sharp knife."

Peter Handke's

The Hour we knew nothing of each other

Directed by Phil Soltanoff

Performances: November 22-24 and December 5-8 (Sunday matinees at 2pm)

MAINSTAGE THEATER, Janet Kinghorn Bernhard Theater on the Skidmore College Campus

Some years ago, playwright Peter Handke was sitting in a town square watching people come and go. Suddenly men carrying a coffin emerged from a house and transformed the square into a stage, lending each vignette that followed - a woman walking her dog, a couple having an argument, a man jogging - special meaning.

Inspired by this experience, The Hour We Knew Nothing of Each Other is a play without words, narrated by music and animated by unspoken interaction. It has 450 characters. The performance will be a romp of an experience; deeply physical and full of joie de vivre.

Tickets:$12 general admission and $8 for students and senior citizens. SEATING IS LIMITED. To get tickets, visit our website at theater.skidmore.edu, email our Box Office at boxoffice@skidmore.edu, or call the Box Office at 518-580-5439. For group sales, please contact Sarah Marlin at smarlin@skidmore.edu





Related Articles Shows View More Central New York Stories

More Hot Stories For You