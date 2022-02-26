SUNY Cortland Stages POSSESSING HARRIET by Kyle Bass

SUNY Cortland is staging a production of Possessing Harriet. The show, written by Syracuse-based playwright, Kyle Bass, is directed by Rodney Hudson. The play runs now through February 27th. Tickets can be purchased online by clicking here.

In 1839, Harriet Powell, a young, mixed-race, and enslaved woman slips away from a hotel in Syracuse, New York, and escapes, finding

temporary safe harbor in the home of impassioned abolitionist Gerrit Smith in Peterboro, NY. With the slave catchers in pursuit, Harriet spends the hours before her nighttime escape to Canada in the

company of Smith's young cousin Elizabeth Cady, an outspoken advocate for women's equality. As both women confront new and difficult ideas about race, identity, and equality, Harriet is forced to the

precipice of a radical reckoning with the heartrending cost of freedom.

Harriet Powell is played by Tatiana Padro, Gerrit Smith is played by Thomas Curty, Thomas Leonard is played by Dominic Green, and Elizabeth Cady is played by Nora Greenberg. The production is stage managed by Nick Alteri and features scenic design by Scott Holdredge and lighting and sound design by Joel Pape. The costume design is by Mark S. Reynolds, and the properties Kkeeper is Aonghus Withers.