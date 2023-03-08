Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SPRING AWAKENING Comes to Fort Salem Theater

Performances run March 17-26.

Mar. 08, 2023  

Fort Salem Theater has just announced local casting for "Spring Awakening," the iconic musical that kicks off their 2023 season on March 17, running through March 26. This is your chance to experience the electrifying rock score and groundbreaking story of Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik's Tony Award-winning show, live on stage in Washington County. Featuring a powerful emotional punch that takes you on an unforgettable journey of self-discovery, this coming-of-age story follows a group of young people as they explore morality, sexuality, and rock and roll. Tickets are on sale now at www.FortSalem.com. Mature content; parental discretion is advised.

"Our audiences are in for a real treat with Spring Awakening," said Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West. "Not only does this musical contain a poignant message about communication between generations, but its electric score and striking story make for a truly unforgettable experience. I'm confident our talented cast and creative team have crafted something truly special that our patrons won't want to miss."

Under the direction of Brian Clemente, the cast of "Spring Awakening" features (in alphabetical order): JJ Buechner as Adult Male, Michael Burns as Ernst, Noah Casner as Moritz, Ethan Drinkwine as Otto, Arianna Dreher as Wendla, Samuel Evans as Georg, Emily Jenkins as Ilse, Zach Kaiser as Melchior, Luke McGee as Hänschen, JJ Paul as Adult Woman, Iris Rogers as Thea, Megan Stacey as Martha, and Sarabell Wrigley as Anna. Six of these actors will make their Fort Salem Theater debut in this production.

Director Clemente's work in the Capital Region has most recently included "A Little Night Music," "The Glorious Ones," and "The Wild Party" for Schenectady Light Opera Company, and "Erma Bombeck: At Wits End" for Curtain Call Theater. Professional credits include Assistant Directing for Stephen Hamilton on the American Premiere of "Angry Young Man" at Urban Stages in New York City, and for the Guild Hall production of "All My Sons" starring Alec Baldwin and Laurie Metcalf.

Rounding out the creative team is Tom Odell as Music Director, Thomas James Mundell PHD as Choreographer, Courtnie Harrington as Stage Manager, Cheryl Zatt as Costume Designer, Charles J.I. Krawczyk as Scenic Designer, Tom Moeller as Sound Designer, and Kyle West as Producer. The band is composed of Tom Odell on keyboards, Tom Neeson on guitar, Gabe Gallagher on Bass, Ben Martin on drums, and Suzy Chhim-Parisi on violin. Actor Samuel Evans contributes guitar and piano live onstage during the show.


You won't want to miss the chance to experience the thrilling, breathtaking, and ultimately triumphant journey that is "Spring Awakening". Get your tickets now for shows taking place on Friday, March 17 (7:30PM), Saturday, March 18 (7:30PM), Sunday, March 19 (2:00)PM, Friday, March 24 (7:30PM), Saturday, March 25 (7:30PM), and Sunday, March 26 (2:00PM).

All tickets can be purchased online 24/7 at www.FortSalem.com, or by calling the Fort Salem Theater box office at 518-854-9200.




