SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise! performance announced on Saturday, March 2nd at 7:30PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Appropriate for all ages.

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise recreates the 1966 show with Frank and the 12-piece Count Basie Band and features Frank Torchio's rendering of the Chairman of the Board and The Russell Scarbrough Orchestra swinging like the Count. The Reprise Show includes many definitive readings of the songs most closely identified with Sinatra, such as "Come Fly With Me," "The Lady is a Tramp," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "Luck be a Lady," as well as comedy & impressions.

Frank Torchio has been performing for over four decades - as a vocal impersonator and comic impressionist. In the 1980s he performed at comedy clubs in Manhattan, such as, The Comic Strip and The Improv. In 1995, Frank won first place as Rochester's Funniest Bigshot at Rochester's Geva Theatre's fundraiser, Stand Up for Geva. In 2003, Frank began singing with Nik Entertainment's Rochester Rat Pack and shortly thereafter, he formed Frank's Rat Pack.

