Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise recreates the iconic 1966 show with Frank Sinatra and the Count Basie Band, featuring Frank Torchio's rendition of the Chairman of the Board and The Russell Scarbrough Orchestra.

By: Dec. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo 1 Review: ANNIE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre Photo 2 Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre
The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season Photo 3 The REV Theatre Company to Hold Local Auditions For 2024 Season
BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBE Photo 4 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; SOMETHING ROTTEN!, MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLY, & More Lead!

SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center

SINATRA AT THE SANDS REPRISE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise! performance announced on Saturday, March 2nd at 7:30PM at the OFC Creations Theatre Center. Appropriate for all ages.

Sinatra at the Sands Reprise recreates the 1966 show with Frank and the 12-piece Count Basie Band and features Frank Torchio's rendering of the Chairman of the Board and The Russell Scarbrough Orchestra swinging like the Count. The Reprise Show includes many definitive readings of the songs most closely identified with Sinatra, such as "Come Fly With Me," "The Lady is a Tramp," "I've Got You Under My Skin," and "Luck be a Lady," as well as comedy & impressions.

Frank Torchio has been performing for over four decades - as a vocal impersonator and comic impressionist. In the 1980s he performed at comedy clubs in Manhattan, such as, The Comic Strip and The Improv. In 1995, Frank won first place as Rochester's Funniest Bigshot at Rochester's Geva Theatre's fundraiser, Stand Up for Geva. In 2003, Frank began singing with Nik Entertainment's Rochester Rat Pack and shortly thereafter, he formed Frank's Rat Pack.

Click here for Click Here


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentines Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February Photo
RECIPE FOR LOVE! A Valentine's Day Cabaret to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe in February

Celebrate Valentine's Day with a romantic evening of love songs at Recipe for Love! A Valentine's Day Cabaret. Enjoy timeless classics performed by professional singers.

2
Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at th Photo
Relive the Music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore at the OFC Creations Theatre Center

All 4 Love Tribute Concert! Experience a nostalgic tribute to the music of Petula Clark, Dusty Springfield, Connie Francis, and Lesley Gore. Sing along to iconic hits from the 1960s and relive the joy and heartache of love. Don't miss this all-ages celebration of timeless music.

3
January Royal Princess Brunch to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe Photo
January Royal Princess Brunch to be Presented at The Old Farm Cafe

Join us for The January Royal Princess Brunch! An enchanted brunch with Anna, Elsa, and Kristoff at The Old Farm Cafe. Enjoy a delicious buffet, live musical performances, and photo opportunities with the princesses. Get your tickets now!

4
HOW TO RETURN HOME CONCERT to be Presented at OFCs The Old Farm Café Photo
HOW TO RETURN HOME CONCERT to be Presented at OFC's The Old Farm Café

Don't miss the talented young adult performers in the 'How To Return Home Concert' at OFC's The Old Farm Café. They'll be sharing their musical gifts in a special weekend of song, paying homage to HOME. Get your tickets now!

More Hot Stories For You

Experience the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at OFC Creations Theatre Center!Experience the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist at OFC Creations Theatre Center!
BONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This MarchBONNY BUNNY'S EASTER ADVENTURE Announced At OFC Creations Theatre Center This March
OFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART This MarchOFC Creations Presents: ALICE BY HEART This March
THE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm CafeTHE MARCH ROYAL PRINCESS BRUNCH Announced At The Old Farm Cafe

Videos

First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
First Look at FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway Video
Go Inside Opening Night of APPROPRIATE on Broadway
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette Video
Meet the MEAN GIRLS Cast in New Movie Musical Featurette
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
SIX (Boleyn Tour) in Central New York SIX (Boleyn Tour)
Proctor's Theatre (5/05-5/12)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central New York The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
Legally Blonde in Central New York Legally Blonde
Park Playhouse (7/16-8/18)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show in Central New York Desert Safari Tour in Dubai Show
Breathing Storytellers (4/08-4/26)
Afterlife: a Ghost Story in Central New York Afterlife: a Ghost Story
Cohoes Music Hall (3/08-3/17)
Beetlejuice in Central New York Beetlejuice
Proctor's Theatre (6/17-6/23)
4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood in Central New York 4 Musical Tenors: From Broadway To Hollywood
Carnegie Hall (5/23-5/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You