SEUSSICAL! Tickets Now On Sale at Lighthouse Youth Theatre

Seussical tickets are now on sale at Lighthouse Youth Theatre!

Now one of the most beloved shows in America, Seussical is a fantastical, magical, musical extravaganza! Tony winners, Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, have lovingly brought to life all of our favorite Dr. Seuss characters, including Horton the Elephant, The Cat in the Hat, Gertrude McFuzz, lazy Mayzie and a little boy with a big imagination - Jojo. The colorful characters transport us from the Jungle of Nool to the Circus McGurkus to the invisible world of the Who's.

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Seussical is fun for the whole family! Performers of all ages will be excited to portray the characters from the familiar Dr. Seuss fables. This musical provides wonderful creative opportunities for set, lighting and costume design. An alternate orchestration is available in keys more appropriate for a female Cat in the Hat.

Performances Dates Friday, January 7, 2022 @ 7:30pm (Blue Cast) Saturday, January 8, 2022 @ 7:30pm (Red Cast) @ Chappaqua Performing Arts Center 480 N. Bedford Road Chappaqua, NY 10514.

Everyone 12 years of age and older must show proof of vaccination and ID in order to enter the theater. Masks are required to enter the theater and must be worn the whole time above your mouth and nose while in the building. *Policy subject to change due to the current situation of the pandemic and CDC guidelines. Thank you for your cooperation during these difficult times.

