SEARED to be Presented at Albany's Capital Repertory Theatre This Month

Capital Repertory Theatre will present “Seared,” a sizzling comedy by acclaimed playwright Theresa Rebeck, running from Friday, Sept. 13 to Sunday, Oct. 6. Directed by Margaret E. Hall, this mouth-watering play brings drama, humor and culinary artistry to the stage in a story that explores the passions and pressures of running a successful restaurant.



“Seared” is a fiery, fast-paced play that dives into the chaos of a small restaurant kitchen where Chef Harry, an irascible genius with a knack for creating delicious dishes, is battling with his business partner Mike over the future of their restaurant. The play explores the tension between art and commerce, the pressure to succeed and the passion that drives people to create. With its sharp dialogue and dynamic characters, “Seared” is a feast for the senses that will leave audiences hungry for more.



Caesar Samayoa (Harry) most recently starred as Dr. Emilio Amigo in Broadway’s “How to Dance in Ohio,” as well as being an original Broadway cast member of “Come From Away,” “Sister Act” and “The Pee Wee Herman Show.” Samayoa is also the 2022 HOLA José Ferrer Tespis Award and 2024 Harold Prince Award winner.



theREP is welcoming two debuts to the MainStage this season with Rin Allen (Emily) who has performed on esteemed regional stages such as Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, Milwaukee Rep and Adirondack Theatre Festival. Allen has also worked as a stunt performed on multiple episodes of “Gotham.” Kyle Cameron (Mike) is also making his debut after performing on both coasts as well as being seen on television in “Law & Order: SVU,” “The Blacklist” and “Orange is the New Black,” to name a few.



Returning to the MainStage at theREP is Jovan Davis (Rodney) who recently performed in both “Sweat” and “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.” Davis is an actor and a writer based in Brooklyn who has written several poems, a full-length play and is currently working on his first TV pilot.

In addition to Hall directing, Brian Prather is the scenic designer, Travis McHale serves as lighting designer, Andrea Adamczyk is costume designer, Jeffrey Salerno is sound designer and Gabi Bazinet Douglas is food designer. Kate Kern will be production stage manager and Michaela Savoie as assistant stage manager.



Previews for “Seared” take place at theREP, 251 N. Pearl St., Albany, Sept. 13-15 and opening night is Tuesday, Sept. 17. Regular performance times Sept. 17-Oct. 6 are 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday with matinees 3 p.m. Saturday and Sundays, and 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 25.



Tickets range from $40.50-$85.50. For tickets and information, call the Box Office at Proctors 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Saturday at (518) 346-6204 or visit attherep.org. The box office at theREP will open 60 minutes before show time.



