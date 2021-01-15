Rochester City Ballet Launches Winter Digital Series

Rochester City Ballet has announced its upcoming lineup of productions as part of its Winter Digital Series. The series kicks off today, Friday, January 15, with "Dangerous Liaisons."

Check out the lineup below, along with links to purchase tickets!

DANGEROUS LIAISONS

This sophisticated drama of love and intrigue is based on the Pierre Choderlos de Laclos novel of the same name. David Palmer's original choreography with the Washington Ballet was brought to Rochester's ballet-loving community, at the Nazareth College Arts Center, in March 2019. Enjoy this twisted plot of seduction, betrayal, conquest, and heartbreak set to Vivaldi's iconic The Four Seasons concerti.

January 15-31, 2021 - Buy Tickets

SLEEPING BEAUTY

Based on a 13th century legend adapted by The Brothers Grimm, the ballet tells the story of a cursed princess saved by true love. Other classic characters such as Little Red Riding Hood, the Blue Bird, and Puss & Boots appear in the celebration.

Please join us for this tour de force of ballet. Note: traditionally Sleeping Beauty can be more than three hours. RCB has adapted this ballet to keep it under two hours and appropriate for our youngest fans. We will begin the story when the Prince meets the Lilac Fairy in the forest and will include the classic Aurora's Wedding as our second act.

February 12-21, 2021 - Buy Tickets

GREEN EGGS & HAM

Rochester City Ballet presents a charming retelling of Green Eggs and Ham, that iconic Dr. Seuss children's book about Sam-I-Am pushing his odd-colored meal on the stubborn narrator. Choreographed by former Artistic Director David Palmer, this family-friendly production is sure to please dance and story-lovers of all ages!

March 12-21, 2021 - Buy Tickets