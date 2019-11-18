Robin Lacey, Classical Saxophone, Announced At Bridge Street Theatre

Catskill's adventurous Bridge Street Theatre opened its 2019 Season on January 6 with a take-no-prisoners performance by the Zelos Saxophone Quartet. Winner of the 2018 Frances Walton Competition, this vibrant and youthful ensemble, based in San Jose, CA, presented a jaw-dropping array of classic and contemporary works. Now, the theatre bookends its season with a performance by the ensemble's only female member, the astonishing Robin Lacey (accompanied at the piano by Dan Chien) on Saturday November 30, 2019, at 7:30pm.

Robin Lacey's "beautiful and warm sound on the tenor saxophone" has been heard in venues across the U.S as a soloist and in chamber music, (National Music Festival, MD, Festival South, MS, Beethoven Center Concert Series, CA, 41st International Navy Band Saxophone Symposium, VA, Herbst Theater, SF, North American Saxophone Alliance, OR). While finishing up her Master's degree in music performance at San Jose State University, under the direction of Dr. Michael Hernandez, Robin has performed concertos (Villa-Lobos' "Fantasia on tenor saxophone" and von Koch's "Concerto for Alto Saxophone") with several orchestras, such as the Master Sinfonia Chamber Orchestra (Palo Alto, CA), the SJSU Orchestra (San Jose, CA) and the Roberts Wesleyan College Orchestra (Rochester, NY).

Works to be performed by Ms. Lacey and Mr. Chien include "Aria" by Eugene Bozza, J.S. Bach's "Sonata No. 6 in E Major", "Sonata for alto saxophone and piano" by Ernst-Lothar von Knorr, Robert Schumann's "Three Romances, Op. 94", and Erwin Schulhoff's "Hot-Sonate".

The concert will take place at Bridge Street Theater, 44 West Bridge Street in Catskill, on Saturday November 30 at 7:30pm. Doors open at 7:00pm. Tickets are $15, $10 for students age 21 and under. Advance reservations can be obtained online at lacey.brownpapertickets.com or by calling 800-838-3006. You'll definitely want to be "in the house" as this thrilling young talent closes out Bridge Street Theatre's performance schedule for 2019.

Events at Bridge Street Theatre are supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature and by Public Funds from the Greene County Legislature through the Cultural Fund administered in Greene County by the Greene County Council on the Arts.





