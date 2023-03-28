Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: WE ARE CONTINUOUS at Geva Theatre

Mar. 28, 2023  

Rochester's Geva Theatre is currently presenting "We are Continuous" on its Fielding Stage, a small-scale interpersonal confessional about how love grows and evolves, about the unconditional love of a mother and lover, and about the safety and peace offered by those closest to us.

"We are Continuous" is a 2022 play written by Harrison David Rivers, Geva's artist-in-residence, and directed by Tyler Thomas. The show is quite unique, featuring a small three-person cast with large swathes of the play performed via extensive monologues with minimal interaction between the performers. The story centers on Simon (Teddy Trice) and his mother (Brenda Pressley), who have always been close. She's been his champion, his defender, and his friend. But when a life-changing secret comes to light, can their bond survive? "We are Continuous" is a story about acceptance and unconditional love told with humor and tremendous vulnerability.

Harrison David Rivers has done a tremendous thing with "We are Continuous", whose subject matter is deeply personal to him; Rivers reveals in the program's show notes that he was diagnosed with HIV in 2018. In this piece, Rivers has blended the humor and day-to-day intimacy of a married couple, as well as that of a mother and son, and fully explored the emotional breadth and contours of both of those relationships. These explorations show us that real love is unyielding and burrows deep, and cannot be turned on and off like a light switch in accordance with teachings or dogma or a person's sense of what is right and normal. It's a beautifully written piece of theatre.

Geva's production is also stunningly performed, featuring heartfelt and brave performances from Tom Holcomb, Teddy Trice, and Brenda Pressley. Each performer takes turns delivering long, powerful monologues, as well as deeply personal interactions with each other. The production's three performers are funny and sharp, but also tremendously honest with the audience. The last 15-20 minutes of the show, in which Simon reveals his diagnosis to his mother, is especially heartbreaking and beautiful.

"We are Continuous" is a powerful and moving play, filled with honesty and tremendous heart. It's playing at Geva Theatre's Fielding Stage until April 9th, for tickets and more information click here.




