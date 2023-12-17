Review: THE WICKHAMS: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY at Blackfriars Theatre

As a follow-up to 2022’s “Miss Bennett: Christmas at Pemberley”, Rochester’s Blackfriars Theatre is currently showcasing part two of Gunderson and Melcon’s foray into the patrician realms of literary icon Jane Austen with “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley”, a play that marries Christmas ambiance and the intrigue of British nobility while delving into the Austenian characters we all know and love.

“The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” is a 2021 play by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon, and sequel to “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley.” In this companion play to “Miss Bennet”, Gunderson and Melcon once again bring Austen’s beloved characters to the stage for a yuletide sequel to “Pride and Prejudice.” While “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” depicted the newlywed Darcys’ Christmas gathering on the ground floor of Pemberley, “The Wickhams” takes audiences to the downstairs servants’ quarters for that same celebration. Mrs. Reynolds (Mary Kathryn Withers Tagliamonti), a no-nonsense housekeeper; Cassie (Lauren McCall), an eager new maid; and Brian (Ian Yates), a lovesick footman, are bustling with preparations for holiday guests. But their work is interrupted by the midnight arrival of the definitely not invited Mr. Wickham (Eddie Coomber)—Lydia (Fiona Criddle)’s rogue of a husband and Mr. Darcy (Carl Del Buono)’s sworn enemy.

The whole cast of “The Wickhams” turn in commendable performances, from the stern-yet-endearing Mrs. Reynolds, to the sweetness of Brian, to the eternal patience of McCall’s Cassie. But by far the standout performances go to Del Buono, who displays impeccable comedic timing and a mastery of deadpan British sensibility; and Criddle, whose Lydia is frenetic, humorous, and altogether a bit unhinged.

The biggest reason to see Blackfriars’ “The Wickhams” is without a doubt the stunning set, handiwork of scenic designer Allen Wright Shannon; it’s easy to forget that Blackfriars is a scrappy non-profit theatre company when seeing a set that could easily be found on Broadway. Everything from the stairwell to the molding to the Christmas ambiance creates the perfect backdrop for the class and regality of these members of British aristocracy.

While “The Wickhams” certainly has the trappings of a holiday play, the Christmas festivity doesn’t extend much beyond the garland-wrapped banister, with a plot that is titillating but mostly removed from anything to do with the yuletide season, and only cursory references to things like cookies and Christmas trees. This reality doesn’t detract from enjoying what’s happening on stage, but it doesn’t leave the viewer with the warmth and fuzziness that comes after the curtain call of holiday stalwarts like “A Christmas Carol” or “It’s a Wonderful Life”, though.

While “Miss Bennett” is the clear frontrunner of the two Austen-Extended-Universe plays, “The Wickhams” delivers plenty of intrigue, dry British humor, and merriment to justify a trip out of the house on a cold Rochester evening. It’s playing until December 30th, for tickets and more information, click the link below.