Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards

Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

What did our critic think of MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League?

By: Nov. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards Photo 2 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards
Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 National Tour Photo 3 Photos & Video: Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 4 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!

Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League

If Rochester’s gloomy late-autumn weather has got you down, prepare to be whisked away to the bright lights and teeming intrigue of Paris’ underground nightlife, and explore the Bohemian ideals of truth, beauty, freedom, and love; “Moulin Rouge” has landed at the Rochester Broadway Theatre League.

Based on the 2001 film by Baz Luhrman, Moulin Rouge first came to the Broadway stage in 2019. From Stageagent: “The show follows Moulin Rouge star performer, Satine (Gabrielle McClinton), and an American man, Christian (Christian Douglas), as they navigate through a tumultuous love affair. The Moulin Rouge is going bankrupt and Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff), the club’s owner, is willing to do whatever's necessary to save his beloved show and the jobs of all involved. He sets Satine up with The Duke (Andrew Brewer), a wealthy man looking for a woman to be his own. It is Harold’s hope that she is what will entice The Duke to put up the money to save the Moulin Rouge. Little does Harold know of The Duke's violent past when it comes to his relationships. This puts a massive obstacle in between Christian and Satine. It leaves all wondering, “Is it all worth it for love?”

As someone who typically finds Baz Lurhman’s overall aesthetic really off-putting, the stage adaptation of “Moulin Rouge” has the best of both worlds: the movie’s captivating music, lush orchestrations, sultry performers and top-quality choreography without the whip-sawing, overwhelming visuals.

In the vein of other popular musicals like “Six” and “Cats”, “Moulin Rouge” is less a narrative-driven story and more an experience. Yes, the show centers on the Satine/Christian love story and yes, we all find the Duke to be a treacherous villain, but the real appeal of “Moulin Rouge” is the world it creates, one of seductive Parisian decadence augmented by reimagined songs that we all know and love.

And while the cast is full of top-notch performers, the production’s Harold Zidler (Robert Petkoff) steals the show with his grandiosity and French witticisms, pulling all the attention and energy of the show into the palm of his hand and taking the audience on the journey with him. It’s really something to behold.

“Moulin Rouge” is a dazzling, exciting love story that provides the perfect mix of interesting characters and wildly impressive production value. It’s playing at the West Hurr Auditorium Theatre until November 19th, for tickets and more information Click Here.




RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC at Bridge Street Theatre Photo
SYMPATHETIC MAGIC at Bridge Street Theatre

Special Offer: A Neglected Classic Comes to Bridge Street Theatre in Catskill, NY

2
Celebrate The Season With Historic Hudson Valley Events Including Dickens A CHRISTMAS CAR Photo
Celebrate The Season With Historic Hudson Valley Events Including Dickens' A CHRISTMAS CAROL And Special Holiday Event

Celebrate the holiday season with Historic Hudson Valley's lineup of festive events, including the return of Jonathan Kruk in Dickens's 'Christmas Carol.' Enjoy dramatic performances, Victorian Christmas celebrations, holiday tea parties, and more in Sleepy Hollow. Don't miss out on the joyous rendition of this holiday classic.

3
The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Weekend Retreat Residency Program Launches in 2024 Photo
The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Weekend Retreat Residency Program Launches in 2024

The Kaatsbaan Cultural Park Weekend Retreat Residency Program provides opportunities for artists of all genres to create, live, and collaborate in the idyllic countryside of the Hudson Valley. In addition to studio space, meals, and housing on our Hudson Valley campus, these weekends offer an extraordinary environment for cultural innovation and excellence.

4
Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December Photo
Central School Drama Club THE ADDAMS FAMILY Takes The Stage This December

The Salem Central School Drama Club is thrilled to announce their upcoming production of 'The Addams Family,' a musical featuring a stellar cast of exceptionally talented 7th-12th grade performers.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a native of Rochester, has acted on stages across Western New York, and is active in the local theatre community as a performer, musician, fundraiser, board member, and reviewe... Colin Fleming-Stumpf">(read more about this author)

Review: LOBBY HERO at Penfield PlayersReview: LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players
Review: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva TheatreReview: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at The Company TheatreReview: ROMEO & JULIET at The Company Theatre
Review: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at OFC CreationsReview: ROCKY HORROR SHOW at OFC Creations

Videos

MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway Video
MIND MANGLER Gets Ready to Make Magic Off-Broadway
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE Video
The Teen Critcs Fall In Love with HERE LIES LOVE
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY Video
Photos/Inside NOVEMBER 1918: THE GREAT WAR & THE GREAT GATSBY
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey in Central New York The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey
Theatre444 (11/16-11/19)Tracker VIDEOS
Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals in Central New York Broadway Museum Revisits Musicals
Breathing Storytellers (3/13-4/12)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Hadestown in Central New York Hadestown
Landmark Theatre (4/16-4/21)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Central New York The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (2/27-2/28)
The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests in Central New York The LAST WALTZ Celebration featuring The THE BAND Band, TTBB Horns and Special Guests
Cohoes Music Hall (1/20-1/20)
Les Miserables in Central New York Les Miserables
Proctor's Theatre (3/19-3/24)
Hairspray (Non-Equity) in Central New York Hairspray (Non-Equity)
Forum Theatre (1/23-1/24)
The Best Christmas Pageant Ever in Central New York The Best Christmas Pageant Ever
Cohoes Music Hall (12/01-12/23)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You