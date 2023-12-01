Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

What did our critic think of LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre?

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds Photo 2 Syracuse City Ballet Dancers Let Go After Going on Strike; Executive Director Responds
Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favo Photo 3 Latest Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Central New York Awards; Leads Favorite Local Theatre!
Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday Photo 4 Support East Coast Regional Theaters on Giving Tuesday

Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre

The power of memory is a fascinating thing. We all have that one song that transports us back to our wedding day, or that TV commercial that immediately makes us think of our Dad, or a smell that evokes the comfort of Christmas morning. Nora and Delia Ephron’s play “Love, Loss and What I Wore” explores how that same emotional attachment exists with our clothes, and how—often unintentionally—we chronicle the many chapters of our lives, both the ups and the downs, through the clothes we wear.

 “Love, Loss and What I Wore” is a play written by Nora and Delia Ephron based on the 1995 book of the same name by Ilene Beckerman; it follows fragmented stories about the nostalgic power of women’s clothing. A starry cast of seven women (Jodi Beckwith, Connie Neer, Cynthia Brito, Katherine Mary Chalone, Adryanna Elmendorf, Stephanie Roosa, Tracey Atkins Ulterino) tell funny, wistful and universal memories about their families and loved ones through the prism of their closets. Like a long heart-to-heart with your best friend over coffee, the conversation meanders from a bittersweet story of a stepmother wearing the same style bathrobe as her husband’s late wife to a couple’s musings of what they wore on their wedding day to a rant about loathing the need to carry a purse (an extended interactive monologue by Roosa that serves as one of the most entertaining bits of the show).

Throughout its 1-hour 40-minute runtime, “Love, Loss and What I Wore” covers a lot of emotional and thematic terrain: female body image, societal beauty standards, mother/daughter relationship dynamics, trauma, loss, and generational differences. In true Nora Ephron form, the play explores these themes with equal parts humor (especially from Roosa and Chalone) and intensity, emphasizing that just like our clothes, our memories and life experiences are a jubilee of good and bad. The cast of seven women—some unfamiliar to me, others regulars of the Rochester theatre scene—are at times hilarious, gut-wrenching, and sentimental.

“Love, Loss and What I Wore” is funny and bittersweet, showing the powerful connection between the clothes we wear and our memories, our relationships, and our own self-image. It’s playing at JCC’s Centerstage Theatre until December 10th, for tickets and more information Click Here.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Central New York

1
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatres THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER Photo
Quips, Quirks And Chaos Abound In The Company Theatre's THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER

'The Man Who Came to Dinner' at The Company Theatre promises laughs, chaos, and unforgettable moments. Join the cast of quirky characters as they navigate the hilarious consequences of hosting the sharp-witted Sheridan Whiteside. Get your tickets now!

2
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence Photo
Manuel Borja-Villel to Receive Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence

The Center for Curatorial Studies, Bard College (CCS Bard) has announced internationally renowned art historian and curator Manuel Borja-Villel as the 2024 recipient of the Audrey Irmas Award for Curatorial Excellence.

3
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale Photo
Tickets to CHICAGO at Proctors Now On Sale

BROADWAY'S RECORD-BREAKING, TONY AWARD-WINNING MUSICAL SMASH, CHICAGO, is BACK IN TOWN with show-stopping songs, astonishing dancing, and a universal tale of fame and fortune.

4
Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March Photo
Diana Krall Will Perform at the Hershey Theatre in March

Diana Krall will bring her upcoming 2024 tour to Hershey Theatre for a show on Saturday, March 2, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.

From This Author - Colin Fleming-Stumpf

Colin Fleming-Stumpf is a native of Rochester, has acted on stages across Western New York, and is active in the local theatre community as a performer, musician, fundraiser, board member, and reviewe... Colin Fleming-Stumpf">(read more about this author)

Review: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage TheatreReview: LOVE, LOSS AND WHAT I WORE at JCC Centerstage Theatre
Review: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre LeagueReview: MOULIN ROUGE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
Review: LOBBY HERO at Penfield PlayersReview: LOBBY HERO at Penfield Players
Review: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva TheatreReview: FRIDA...A SELF PORTRAIT at Geva Theatre

Videos

Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15 Video
Meet BroadwayWorld Next On Stage's Season 4 College And High School Top 15
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY Video
Watch SPAMALOT Perform 'Knights of the Roundtable' on TODAY
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN Video
Eden Espinosa Performs 'Time For Starting Over' From 17 AGAIN
View all Videos

Central New York SHOWS
Million Dollar Quartet Christmas in Central New York Million Dollar Quartet Christmas
Capital Repertory Theatre (11/24-12/24)
Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS in Central New York Michael Moss: ENSEMBLE BOWS
Bridge Street Theatre (12/09-12/09)
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Central New York Come From Away (Non-Equity)
Stanley Center for the Arts [Stanley Theatre] (4/16-4/17)
Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero in Central New York Henry Johnson: The Lost Hero
Capital Repertory Theatre (3/09-3/09)
Girl From the North Country in Central New York Girl From the North Country
Proctor's Theatre (12/05-12/10)
The Marvelous Wonderettes in Central New York The Marvelous Wonderettes
Cohoes Music Hall (6/28-7/21)
One-Act Jamboree in Central New York One-Act Jamboree
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/06-6/16)
Beautiful: The Carole King Musical in Central New York Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Capital Repertory Theatre (7/12-8/18)
Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding in Central New York Tony N’ Tina’s Wedding
Universal Preservation Hall (1/18-1/21)
Back to the Past in Central New York Back to the Past
Capital Repertory Theatre (6/08-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You