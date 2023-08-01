Review: Blackfriars Theatre Delivers A Spirited Take On GODSPELL

Blackfriars Theatre’s Summer Youth Intensive is one of my favorite annual theatrical outings in Rochester because it always reminds me what a stunning amount of young talent we’re fortunate to have right here in our own backyard. Designed for young performers ages 16-22, STI gives young people the opportunity to shine on stage and off, immersing themselves in the process of bringing a musical to life from the initial table read all the way through the final curtain call. This summer STI is presenting “Godspell”, the seminal 1971 Stephen Schwartz creation centering on Biblical parables set against lively rock and gospel music.

From Stageagent: “Based on the Gospel according to Matthew, ‘Godspell’ is the first musical theatre offering from composer Stephen Schwartz who went on to write such well-known hits as ‘Wicked’, ‘Pippin’, and ‘Children of Eden’. The show features a comedic troupe of eccentric players who team up with Jesus (Jyonnah Ware) to teach his lessons in a new age through parables, games, and tomfoolery. ‘Godspell’ also features the international hit, ‘Day by Day’, as well as an eclectic blend of songs ranging from pop to vaudeville, as Jesus’ life is played out onstage. Even after the haunting crucifixion, Jesus’ message of kindness, tolerance and love lives vibrantly on.”

“Godspell” is among the ranks of other notable musical theatre classics centering on biblical characters and themes, namely “Jesus Christ Superstar”, “Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat”, and “Children of Eden” (also by Stephen Schwartz). It is fast-paced, dialogue-heavy, and features songs demanding the full musical and emotional range of its performers. Blackfriars’ young cast is up to the challenge, delivering a production of the highest caliber.

In addition to presenting heartfelt themes and challenging vocal numbers, “Godspell” also has moments of great comedy, brought to life by a multitude of cast members but particularly Max (Max Ruscio), whose physical comedy and gift for voice work adds a layer of comic relief to a show heavy with parables and weighty themes.

Blackfriars’ production of “Godspell” is spirited and full of laughs and life, a testament to Rochester’s abundance of young theatrical talent. For tickets and more information, click Click Here.