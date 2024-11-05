Real Family, Real Emotion: The Parker Crawford Family Takes the Stage in Fort Salem Theater’s Our Town

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Photo by Mike Hatzel.

In a unique blending of life and art, Fort Salem Theater’s upcoming production of Our Town will feature a real-life family as the fictional Webb family. Husband and wife Bill and Julie, along with their daughter Mari, bring a special resonance to their roles as Mr. Webb, Mrs. Webb, and Emily Webb. This classic play by Thornton Wilder, known for its profound message of appreciating everyday life, runs at Fort Salem Theater from November 8–10, 2024.

For each member of this talented family, Our Town holds a deeply personal meaning. Bill, who calls the play “the Great American Play,” finds its message of cherishing the ordinary moments to be powerfully relatable. “I appreciate the reality of the characters and their situations,” he explains. “The message of appreciation for life – in all its everyday details – resonates with me.”

Julie, who recalls watching Our Town for the first time in a PBS special featuring Glynnis O’Connor, finds personal connections in the role of Mrs. Webb. “I remember the sound of beans snapping as Mrs. Webb worked towards her goal,” she shares. “I’m the mother of a son and a daughter, and many days I’ve urged them to eat their breakfast!” For Julie, revisiting this play as a performer is both nostalgic and deeply fulfilling.

Mari, who has adored Our Town since she was thirteen, says the play’s core message has guided her own perspective on life. “Life is short, and we need to be present because we can’t turn back time. Regret is a scary feeling,” she reflects. Playing Emily is a dream role for Mari, one she feels especially honored to portray alongside her parents. “This has been a bucket-list role for me. To do it with my parents at this beautiful theater is something I wouldn’t trade for anything.”

The experience of working together as a family has brought both challenges and rewards, with each member discovering new layers of connection. “It’s been wonderful to play Mr. Webb and see my daughter and wife’s tremendous talents up close,” says Bill. “Being in Our Town together is a once-in-a-lifetime experience.” Mari notes the emotional intensity of Emily’s role, particularly in Act Three, where Emily realizes that life’s fleeting moments can’t be revisited. “It hit me hard,” Mari confesses. “I need to decompress after rehearsals, and having my parents there for support means so much.”

Performing together as a family has also deepened their appreciation of the play’s themes. As Mari explains, “The play’s message of appreciating life really comes alive when I’m sharing these scenes with my parents.” Julie adds that stepping into the role of Mrs. Webb has reminded her of the importance of cherishing the present, a sentiment that only grows stronger with each rehearsal.

For Mari, whose acclaimed one-woman show Bipolar Badass deals with mental health, portraying Emily Webb brings a unique perspective. “Emily’s bright spirit and big personality remind me that as long as you’re genuine and kind, you should let your light shine,” she says. Mari’s experience with her own mental health journey has enriched her appreciation of Our Town’s life-affirming message, one that she hopes will resonate with audiences. “Our Town’s not a comedy, but it’s a story about gratitude and presence,” she says. “I want the audience to walk away with a greater understanding of the beauty in everyday life.”

Reflecting on the process of preparing for Our Town as a family, Bill, Julie, and Mari each agree that this production has brought them closer in profound ways. As Bill sums up, “Supporting and sharing each other’s journeys is something we cherish. Being in this play together has been a treasured experience, and I know I’ll be brimming with pride during the final bows.”

This powerful production of "Our Town" will run November 8-10, 2024, on the Fort Salem Theater mainstage. Additional upcoming events include "The Singing Anchors" featuring Jerry Gretzinger, Benita Zahn, Jessica Layton, and Jay Kerr on piano on Sunday, November 24, a staged reading of new musical “ICU” on November 15, and FST’s annual holiday song-and-dance spectacular, “Snow Business” December 13-15.

Tickets for "Our Town" and all upcoming events are available online at www.FortSalem.com or by calling 518-854-9200.

