Random Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Get ready for a hilarious and relatable musical that brings the iconic film to the stage.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Random Farms Kids' Theater to Present MEAN GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL VERSION

Random Farms Kids’ Theater Premiere of  Mean Girls High School Version Spotlights Local Teen Performers The Random Farms Kids’ Theater will present Mean Girls High School Version at The Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY, February 2 – 4, 2024. 
Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naive newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady and her friends devise a "Revenge Party" to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.

This production will feature two casts with nearly forty performers and continues Random Farms’ commitment to highlighting challenging and topical works with its Edge program for teens.  “In the year of the Barbie movie, and with the film adaptation coming, what other musical could we do but Mean Girls?! I am so excited to do a show that features some fierce female characters this year," says director (and Random Farms Artistic Director), Sarah Boyle. Music Director Jonathan Gorst is impressed by the preparation of the teen performers: “They are working on their music and coming to rehearsals at the level of preparation I would expect from a young, professional company.”

Boyle also praised the freedom the teen edition of the show gives: “For the first time ever, the "High School Version" of the script comes with pre-approved changes from book writer Tina Fey that allows each program to decide what is appropriate for their community. This groundbreaking approach to script changes will make this title accessible to more communities around the country.” 

ABOUT THE SHOW:

Mean Girls High School Version features a book by Tina Fey, music by Jeff Richmond, and lyrics by Nell Benjamin, and is based on the Paramount Pictures film Mean Girls. The production is directed by Sarah Boyle with music direction by Jonathan Gorst. 

Mean Girls High School Version is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

PERFORMANCE INFO:

All performances are held at Paramount Hudson Valley Theater (located at 1008 Brown St, Peekskill, NY 10566)

Friday, February 2nd @ 7:30pm – Cast B
Saturday, February 3rd @ 1:00pm – Cast B
Saturday, February 3rd @ 7:00pm – Cast A
Sunday, February 4 @ 1:00pm – Cast A

TICKET INFO: 

$20 (children/seniors), $30 (adults) and $40 for premium seats (first six rows center orchestra). Tickets available only at Click Here
ABOUT THE RANDOM FARMS KIDS’ THEATER: The Random Farms Kids’ Theater is a not-for-profit organization that puts young people center stage. It is dedicated to creating a safe environment where children of all backgrounds are encouraged to discover the joy of theater within themselves — on and off the stage. Through its programs, students develop an appreciation for arts and music, cultivate leadership and life skills, and build self-esteem. Random Farms further extends this impact beyond its own doors by providing community resources that increase access to the performing arts, and by motivating social change through live theater.
 


