Proctors Requires All Patrons to Show Proof of Vaccination Through November 15

Proctors Collaborative has announced that it will require proof of vaccination for all seated theatrical productions through November 15. Additionally, patrons are required to wear a mask, regardless of vaccination status.

According to a statement on the company's website: "Note that seated theatrical performances scheduled through Nov. 15, 2021 require those who enter Proctors, Universal Preservation Hall and Capital Repertory theatre to wear a mask AND be vaccinated; this impacts only ticket holders to shows identified under the policy listed below. Again, policies are subject to change at any time without notice."

Please note:

A fully vaccinated individual's last dose must have been administered at least 14 days before the event.

Patrons must bring a photo ID AND one of the following to gain admittance: a physical vaccination card OR a photograph of vaccination card OR a digital vaccination record (ie. Excelsior Pass).

Read the company's full COVID-19 protocols at https://proctorscollaborative.org/2021/07/25/covid-protocols-at-proctors-collaborative.