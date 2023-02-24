Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Proctors Partners With Union College For Upcoming Movie Series

Learn more about the series here!

Feb. 24, 2023  

Proctors is kicking off a new film series "Hollywood's Golden Age" to be screened in the GE and Addy Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. This series will be broken up into four smaller series, one of which will be partnering with the Union College Film Studies program.

The four series are "Women's (Film) History Month," "Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era," "Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg" and "Focus on Director Preston Sturges."

The "Women's (Film) History Month" series will celebrate the portrayal of women in early film history as fully fleshed-out human beings with "agency," as opposed to being appendages to men.

The series "Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era" is an exciting collaboration between Proctors and the Union College Film Studies department, curated by Professor Jenelle Troxell. This will feature films before motion pictures had to abide by the Hays Code, which prohibited profanity, suggestive nudity, etc. Professor Troxell and her colleagues will introduce several pre-code Hollywood classics and host a Q&A about each film immediately afterward.

Both series will kick off with a screening of 1933s legendary "Baby Face," starring the incredible Barbara Stanwyck on March 2.

The "Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg" and the "Focus on Director Preston Sturges" series will center on Marlene Dietrich's collaborations with Josef von Sternberg as well as the smart, sharp comedies of director Preston Sturges.

For the full schedule and series breakdown, visit proctors.org/hollywoods-golden-age.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or online at proctors.org.




The Hangar Theatre Announces BILLY ELLIOT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and THE IMPOS Photo
The Hangar Theatre Announces BILLY ELLIOT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM For 2023 Summer Season
The Hangar Theatre has announced a 3-show mainstage lineup for the 2023 Summer Season, featuring uplifting and timely stories that illuminate artistic passion, family, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Interview: Chibueze Ihuoma of HADESTOWN at Proctors Photo
Interview: Chibueze Ihuoma of HADESTOWN at Proctors
The national tour of HADESTOWN is due to arrive in Schenectady shortly. This is a beautiful story that won eight Tony awards in 2019, including Best Musical! Leading this retelling of two Greek myths will be Chibueze Ihuoma in the leading role of Orpheus. Making his touring debut, Chibueze was in Cleveland when I caught up with him.
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League Photo
Review: BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League
What did our critic think of BEETLEJUICE at Rochester Broadway Theatre League? If you're a fan of late 80's pop culture, the occult, or musicals with a decidedly heavy metal Halloween-meets-'A Chorus Line' aesthetic, than the Rochester Broadway Theatre League has got the show for you. 'Beetlejuice', the musical based on Tim Burton's 1988 cult classic film, is currently playing at the Auditorium Theatre until February 19th.
CRT Downtown Hosts Community Visual Arts Exhibition Photo
CRT Downtown Hosts Community Visual Arts Exhibition
Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing the 5th Annual “Creative Cortland” Community Visual Art Exhibition, to be showcased at CRT Downtown, 24-26 Port Watson Street in Cortland from February 24 through March 5.

More Hot Stories For You


The Hangar Theatre Announces BILLY ELLIOT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM For 2023 Summer SeasonThe Hangar Theatre Announces BILLY ELLIOT, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME and THE IMPOSSIBLE DREAM For 2023 Summer Season
February 22, 2023

The Hangar Theatre has announced a 3-show mainstage lineup for the 2023 Summer Season, featuring uplifting and timely stories that illuminate artistic passion, family, and the resilience of the human spirit.
Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Presents TOPDOG/UNDERDOGBlack Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY Presents TOPDOG/UNDERDOG
February 17, 2023

Black Theatre Troupe of Upstate NY has announced its upcoming and last production of the 2022-2023 season: “Topdog/Underdog” to Capital Repertory Theatre at 251 N. Pearl Street in Albany.
CRT Downtown Hosts Community Visual Arts ExhibitionCRT Downtown Hosts Community Visual Arts Exhibition
February 16, 2023

Cortland Repertory Theatre is announcing the 5th Annual “Creative Cortland” Community Visual Art Exhibition, to be showcased at CRT Downtown, 24-26 Port Watson Street in Cortland from February 24 through March 5.
Opera Saratoga Announces 2023 Summer Festival Lineup at Universal Preservation HallOpera Saratoga Announces 2023 Summer Festival Lineup at Universal Preservation Hall
February 15, 2023

Opera Saratoga has shared a 2023 summer festival season that will be anchored in the heart of Saratoga Springs. Learn more about the lineup here!
HADESTOWN Comes to Proctors in Two WeeksHADESTOWN Comes to Proctors in Two Weeks
February 14, 2023

Hadestown, the winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best New Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, will come to Schenectady in two weeks.
share