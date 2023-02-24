Proctors Partners With Union College For Upcoming Movie Series

Proctors is kicking off a new film series "Hollywood's Golden Age" to be screened in the GE and Addy Theatre at Proctors in Schenectady. This series will be broken up into four smaller series, one of which will be partnering with the Union College Film Studies program.

The four series are "Women's (Film) History Month," "Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era," "Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg" and "Focus on Director Preston Sturges."

The "Women's (Film) History Month" series will celebrate the portrayal of women in early film history as fully fleshed-out human beings with "agency," as opposed to being appendages to men.

The series "Breaking the Rules: Great Women of the Pre-Code Era" is an exciting collaboration between Proctors and the Union College Film Studies department, curated by Professor Jenelle Troxell. This will feature films before motion pictures had to abide by the Hays Code, which prohibited profanity, suggestive nudity, etc. Professor Troxell and her colleagues will introduce several pre-code Hollywood classics and host a Q&A about each film immediately afterward.

Both series will kick off with a screening of 1933s legendary "Baby Face," starring the incredible Barbara Stanwyck on March 2.

The "Focus on the Cinema of Marlene Dietrich and Josef von Sternberg" and the "Focus on Director Preston Sturges" series will center on Marlene Dietrich's collaborations with Josef von Sternberg as well as the smart, sharp comedies of director Preston Sturges.

For the full schedule and series breakdown, visit proctors.org/hollywoods-golden-age.

Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at (518) 346-6204 Monday-Saturday 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. or online at proctors.org.