Pianist Richard Goode To Perform Beethoven's Final Sonatas At Cooperstown Summer Music Festival

The Cooperstown Summer Music Festival will continue its 26th anniversary season with a performance by acclaimed pianist Richard Goode on Tuesday, July 30, at 7pm in the Otesaga Resort Hotel Ballroom.

Goode, renowned globally as a leading interpreter of Beethoven, will present a program featuring the composer's last three piano sonatas and a selection of bagatelles:

Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109

Piano Sonata No. 31 in A-flat Major, Op. 110

Six Bagatelles from Op. 119

Piano Sonata No. 32 in C Minor, Op. 111

Known for his insightful interpretations of uncommon emotional depth, Goode has earned reverent praise from critics and audiences alike. The New York Times has noted: "It is virtually impossible to walk away from one of Mr. Goode's recitals without the sense of having gained some new insight...into the works he played or about pianism itself."

"Richard Goode draws packed houses in major cities around the world, with audiences eager to experience his onstage performances," says Linda Chesis, Festival Artistic Director. "Don't miss this opportunity to hear such a legendary artist in the intimate setting of the Otesaga. Goode's performances offer humanity, humility, humor and optimism—qualities desperately needed in these uncertain times."

EVENT DETAILS:

Pianist Richard Goode Plays Beethoven

Tuesday, July 30, 7:00PM

The Otesaga Hotel Ballroom

60 Lake Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326

TICKET INFORMATION:

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for students and children. Tickets can be purchased in advance either online at www.cooperstownmusicfest.org or over the phone by calling Purplepass Tickets at 800-316-8559 and selecting Option 1. Please note there is a $2 service fee per phone order. Tickets will also be sold at the door, as available.

ABOUT THE COOPERSTOWN SUMMER MUSIC FESTIVAL:

Founded in 1999 by flutist Linda Chesis, the Cooperstown Summer Music Festival has been bringing world-class chamber music performances to the Cooperstown area for over 25 years. The festival has featured performances by the American, Juilliard, St. Lawrence, Jupiter, and Jasper String Quartets, Stefon Harris, Bill Charlap, Kurt Elling, Simone Dinnerstein, Mark O'Connor, John Pizzarelli, the Sonia Olla Flamenco Dance Company, and many more. Concerts are held in venues across Cooperstown, including the grand Otesaga Hotel, The Farmers' Museum, and Christ Church (the church of author James Fenimore Cooper).

