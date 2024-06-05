Photos: The REV Theatre Company Presents JERSEY BOYS

“Jersey Boys” runs from June 5–22 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn.

By: Jun. 05, 2024
Tonight, The REV Theatre Company raises the curtain on its 2024 season with “Jersey Boys,” playing at Auburn’s Merry-Go-Round Playhouse through June 22nd. See photos from the production.

“Jersey Boys” is the international musical phenomenon that takes you behind the scenes — and behind the music — of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. Featuring songs such as “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Sherry,” “December, 1963 (Oh, What a Night),” “My Eyes Adored You,” “Stay,” “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” “Walk Like A Man,” “Who Loves You,” “Working My Way Back to You,” and “Rag Doll,” among others, “Jersey Boys,” like The Four Seasons, is an American classic.

“Jersey Boys” is directed by The REV’s Producing Artistic Director, Brett Smock, with Music Direction by Alan J. Plado and choreography by Paige Faure. Alex Gutierrez is Assistant Music Director.

Additional members of the ”Jersey Boys” creative team include: Co-Scenic Designers Marshall Pope and Chad Healy, Lighting Designer José Santiago, Costume Designer Tiffany Howard, Hair & Makeup Designer Mary Tyler, and Sound Designer Daniel Lundberg. The Production Stage Manager is Kevin Gregory Dwyer with Assistant Stage Managers Mollie Heil and John Lacson Malley. The Casting Director for The REV’s 2024 season is Megan Larche Dominick, CSA.

The cast is led by the Four Seasons: Jess LeProtto as Frankie Valli, Caleb Albert as Nick Massi, Jeffrey Keller as Tommy DeVito, and Jake Mickel as Bob Gaudio.

The company also features (in alphabetical order) Mason Ballard, Andrew Betz, Antonio Emerson Brown, Anthony Cangiamila, Joseph DePietro, Marco Giacona, Joe Hebel, Matthew J. Hoffman, Tia Karaplis, Matthew Krob, John Leone, Maggie Likcani, Justine Long, Ava Massaro, and Jared Svoboda.

“Jersey Boys” runs from June 5–22 at the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse in Auburn with a “Pay What You Will” performance on Saturday, June 8 at 8:00 PM. Tickets can be purchased by visiting THEREVTHEATRE.COM or by calling The REV box office at 315-255-1785.

Photo Credit: Ron Heerkens, Jr. / Goat Factory Media Entertainment, LLC

Jeffrey Keller, Caleb Albert, and Joe Hebel

Jess LeProtto as Frankie Valli

Caleb Albert, Jess LeProtto, and Tia Karaplis

Jared Svoboda, Jess LeProtto, and Matthew Krob

Jess LeProtto and John Leone

Jess LeProtto and John Leone

Jeffrey Keller and Matthew J. Hoffman

Antonio Emerson Brown

Matthew Krob and Jeffrey Keller

Jess LeProtto and Jake Mickel

Maggie Likcani, Tia Karaplis, and Justine Long

Tia Karaplis, Caleb Albert, and Jeffrey Keller

Jess LeProtto and Maggie Likcani

Jake Mickel, Caleb Albert, Jess LeProtto, and Jeffrey Keller

Jeffrey Keller and Justine Long

Caleb Albert

Jess LeProtto, Jared Svoboda, Joe Hebel, Antonio Emerson Brown, and Anthony Cangiamila

Jake Mickel and Andrew Betz

Jake Mickel, Jess LeProtto, Jeffrey Keller, and Caleb Albert

The Cast of JERSEY BOYS




