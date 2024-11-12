Photos: SPRING AWAKENING at The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The CENTER for Performing Arts at Rhinebeck is presenting Up In One Productions' Spring Awakening. The Tony Award-winning musical by Duncan Sheik and Steven Sater is produced by Diana di Grandi for Up In One Productions. This production runs through November 24, with performances on Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m. and Sundays at 3 p.m. Tickets are $29, available through The CENTER’s website or box office. Check out photos here!

Set in 1891 Germany, Spring Awakening delves into the emotional and turbulent lives of young people navigating a world of repression and control. Hailed as featuring "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade," this groundbreaking musical marries rock and roll with themes of adolescence, sexuality, and self-discovery, making it a relevant and powerful story that continues to resonate with today’s audiences.

This production, directed and choreographed by Amber McCarthy, with music direction by Russell McCook, is rooted in McCarthy’s own journey with the musical. For her, directing Spring Awakening has become a powerful means of honoring her late sister’s memory and fostering conversations around difficult themes such as abuse, grief, and the struggle for self-acceptance. The cast, featuring Cheyenne See as Ilse, Devin Hay as Moritz, Joslyn Shepard as Wendla, and Juan Miguel Vidales as Melchior, embodies these themes with honesty, creating an experience that is both thought-provoking and heart-stirring.

“It’s in the willingness to dive into life’s most complex and painful corners that the profound truths emerge,” McCarthy shared. “By encouraging the cast to reach deep, to sit with the discomfort, and to embody these challenging subjects, we honor not only the story but also the very real experiences it reflects.”

At the heart of Spring Awakening lies an extraordinary score, brought to life by a talented cast whose stunning vocals and captivating dance sequences bring the story to life with unparalleled passion. The compelling choices create a heartfelt connection with the audience, ensuring an unforgettable experience. Led by McCook, the band becomes its own character, offering a vibrant musical backdrop that enriches every scene. The set design, crafted by former Broadway scenic artist Richard Prouse, transforms the stage into a breathtaking world, enhancing every moment of this powerful production.

A long-standing performer at The CENTER, McCarthy believes deeply in the power of theater as a refuge for young people, a place where they are encouraged to express themselves authentically. This dedication to fostering a welcoming, empathetic environment for all individuals is at the core of The CENTER’s mission and is deeply reflected in this production of Spring Awakening. The CENTER is committed to providing a safe space for young people to explore these experiences, in alignment with its mission of inclusiveness and community connection.



Juan Miguel Vidales

Cheyenne See

Cora Colwell and Dan Guerra

Nicole Tarcza

Rachel Karashay

Jordan Stroly

Joslyn Shepard and Juan Miguel Vidales

Cullen Balcanoff

Joslyn Shepard and Juan Miguel Vidales

Devin Hay

Cheyenne See and Devin Hay

Devin Hay

The cast

The cast

