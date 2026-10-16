Photos: Hudson Valley Dance Festival Raises $236,189 for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

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Hudson Valley Dance Festival returned October 10, 2026, bringing an extraordinary lineup of acclaimed companies and choreographers to Historic Catskill Point in Catskill, NY. Set against the vibrant fall foliage of the Hudson Valley, the festival featured two sold-out performances showcasing a dynamic range of dance. See photos!

The 13th annual Hudson Valley Dance Festival raised $236,189 for Dancers Responding to AIDS, a program of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The festival channels the talent of the dance community into tangible care for those in need. The generosity of festival supporters provides nutritious meals, lifesaving medication, healthcare, housing and other essential services to people living with HIV/AIDS and other life-threatening illnesses.

This year's festival welcomed nine performances spanning a diverse range of dance styles:

GALLIM opened the festival with an excerpt of YEAR, a hypnotic journey through the passage of time. This experimental contemporary piece meshed liberating solos with intricate ensemble work, showcasing Artistic Director Andrea Miller's signature blend of physicality, explosive energy and emotional depth.

Josephine Brunner and Lauren Capolino of LaHa Dance Group performed Mirage, a contemporary duet delving into themes of community and intimacy. The dancers echoed each other's movements, intertwining their stories through expansive, fluid choreography by company founder Laura Halzack.

Gibney Company shared Rain Dogs, a jazz-infused work by choreographer Johan Inger. Through playful partner work and angular staccato movements, the dancers showcased their distinct personalities while moving together in rhythmic unison.

Lloyd Knight of Martha Graham Dance Company presented To the Brink and Back, a powerful solo choreographed by Jamar Roberts. Knight commanded the stage with sharp, deliberate movement that showcased his remarkable balance and precision.

Fresh off a residency at Hudson Valley's Modern Accord Depot, Tade Biesinger and Zack Gonder presented an excerpt of Pontus Lidberg's Brokeback Mountain, the ballet, an intimate duet inspired by the acclaimed film. The dancers created the silhouette of a mountainside through a single piece of fabric before moving through a series of soaring leaps and tender embraces that captured the longing at the heart of the story.

Tony Award-winning choreographer Arturo Lyons blended electro-orchestral beats with the energy of ballroom culture in The Vogue Orchestra. This ensemble of seven powerhouse performers brought dips, duck walks, vogueing and intricate handwork to the stage, drawing enthusiastic cheers from the audience.

Leggybones Physical Theater founders Casey Bronwyn Howes and Jacob Michael Warren shared This for Now, bringing their witty physicality into the spotlight in a dynamic duet that explored the bounds of human connection. The pair blended playful, gravity-defying partnering with emotional poignancy and intensity.

American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet dancer Luigi Crispino performed Turning to the Light, a romantic contemporary ballet solo choreographed by American Ballet Theatre soloist Zhong-Jing Fang. Crispino entered from the back of the house, drawing the audience into an intimate narrative centered on him and a single table. The table became an unlikely dance partner, acting as an emotional tether as he swept beneath and glided across its surface with grace and precision.

The Chase Brock Experience presented a world premiere of Speed Up the Renaissance, a colorful ensemble work showcasing choreographer Chase Brock's signature theatricality. The vibrancy and exuberance of the dancers created a performance brimming with optimism and energy, bringing the festival to a joyful close.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 15 Days 08 Hrs 25 Min 49 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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