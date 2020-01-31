Photo Flash: Museum of Arts and Design Launches Young Patrons Community, MAD Luminaries

The Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) launched its new young patrons community, MAD Luminaries.

Comprising thought leaders under the age of forty-five, the group will serve as a peer-to-peer community of young arts advocates supporting emerging artists through MAD's Artist Studios program, a highly competitive professional development program for contemporary artists and designers, and the only artist residency of its kind. MAD Luminaries will offer members direct artist interactions and the chance to encourage the artists-in-residence as they expand their creative practice while working on site at the Museum. Seven artists and designers, including one recipient of the MAD Artist Fellowship, are selected for the biannual six-month residency.

MAD Luminaries kicked-off on Wednesday, January 29, with its inaugural Artists Salon. The evening invited interested young patrons to learn about MAD Luminaries and to welcome the incoming class of artists-in-residence. Guests, including MAD Luminaries Co-Chairs Alexander Hankin, Christina Senia, and Timo Weiland, were treated to a lively discussion between current Artist Fellow Anthony Akinbola, incoming Artist Fellow Mia Wright-Ross, and Artist Fellowship alumna Tamara Santibañez, moderated by Marissa Passi, Director of the Artist Studios.

"I can't say enough how important it is for artists to connect directly with art patrons and collectors," said Hankin. "Making these interactions possible is what MAD Luminaries is all about, and I encourage any young arts advocates to get involved so we can shine a light on even more emerging artists and designers."

Akinbola said, "The six months I have spent at this museum, working with children, families, all types of visitors, and the MAD curators and leadership, have changed my life. I have gained a community and support network that I know will be with me every step of the way as I move on as an artist."

"It is incredible to see so many emerging artists gathered here tonight, sharing their art with so many people who care," said Santibañez.

Of her upcoming residency, Wright-Ross said, "I have followed the careers of many artists who have had the amazing opportunity to be MAD Fellows, and I am both excited to undertake this journey and delighted to follow in their footsteps."

Also in attendance were Luminaries Committee members Jeremy Banon, Zachary Beloff, Vincent de Sarthe, Justin Garzone, Casey Kohlberg, and Jaime Weinberg, who are engaged in building the program and supporting young artists.



Zachary Beloff, Jaime Weinberg, Casey Kohlberg, Alexander Hankin, Christina Senia, Michele Cohen, Jeremy Banon, Vincent de Sarthe, Justin Garzone

Vincent de Sarthe, Gabby Usinger

April Tonin, Fischer Cherry, Michele Cohen

Anthony Akinbola

Alexander Hankin, Larry Milstein

Alexander Hankin, Ally Shapiro, Christina Senia, Charlotte Alden

Michael Charpentier, Kyle Hamilton

Larry Milstein, Liz Toney, Alexander Banon, Jeremy Banon

Kazue Taguchi, Anthony Akinbola

Jon Kurland, Lexie Komisar

Joelle El Sawalhi

Danny Little, Zachary Beloff, Alexander Hankin, Jeff Perla

Conor Finnegan, BJ Glenn, Carolyn Brown





