Photo Flash: First Look at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN at Syracuse Stage
Syracuse Stage opens the 2019/2020 season with the world premiere production of "Thoughts of a Colored Man." Performance dates are Sept. 4 through 22. Photos are in and check out this production!
Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, "Thoughts of a Colored Man" is co-produced with Baltimore Center Stage and two commercial producers, Brian Moreland and Ron Simons. Moreland and Simons anticipate moving the production to New York after its run in Syracuse and Baltimore.
The cast is led by Jerome Preston Bates ("American Son"), Brandon Dion Gregory ("Let The Church Say Amen") Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon ("The Scottsboro Boys"), Reynaldo Piniella ("The Death of the Last Black Man"), Ryan Jamaal Swain (FX's "Pose"), Jody Reynard ("Summer") and Garrett Turner ("Half Time"). They are joined by dancers Ashley Pierre-Louis and Hollie E. Wright and DJ Chesney Snow ("In Transit").
Check out the photos below!
Hollie E. Wright (Woman #2) and Jerome Preston Bates (Wisdom) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage.
The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" in the world premiere at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019
Forrest McClendon (Depression) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019.
Reynaldo Piniella (Lust) and Ryan Jamaal Swain (Love) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage.
Garrett Turner (Anger), Ryan Jamaal Swain (Love), Forrest McClendon (Depression), and Reynaldo Piniella (Lust) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage.
The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" in the world premiere at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Love) and Reynaldo Piniella (Lust) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019.
Forrest McClendon (Depression) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019.
Jerome Preston Bates (Wisdom) and Brandon Dion Gregory (Passion) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage.
The cast of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" in the world premiere at Syracuse Stage. September 4 - 21, 2019
Jerome Preston Bates (Wisdom) and Garrett Turner (Anger) in the world premiere of "Thoughts of a Colored Man" at Syracuse Stage.
Photo Credit: Michael Davis