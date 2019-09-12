Photo Flash: First Look at THOUGHTS OF A COLORED MAN at Syracuse Stage

Syracuse Stage opens the 2019/2020 season with the world premiere production of "Thoughts of a Colored Man." Performance dates are Sept. 4 through 22. Photos are in and check out this production!

Written by Keenan Scott II and directed by Steve H. Broadnax III, "Thoughts of a Colored Man" is co-produced with Baltimore Center Stage and two commercial producers, Brian Moreland and Ron Simons. Moreland and Simons anticipate moving the production to New York after its run in Syracuse and Baltimore.

The cast is led by Jerome Preston Bates ("American Son"), Brandon Dion Gregory ("Let The Church Say Amen") Tony Award nominee Forrest McClendon ("The Scottsboro Boys"), Reynaldo Piniella ("The Death of the Last Black Man"), Ryan Jamaal Swain (FX's "Pose"), Jody Reynard ("Summer") and Garrett Turner ("Half Time"). They are joined by dancers Ashley Pierre-Louis and Hollie E. Wright and DJ Chesney Snow ("In Transit").

