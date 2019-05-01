Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop

May. 1, 2019  

Take a glimpse into the world of the site-specific production of Little Shop of Horrors!

The first-of-its-kind show closes their sold out nine-show run on Thursday, May 2 in Ithaca, New York.

The cast includes Audrey Fisher as Audrey, Logan Geddes as Seymour, Amber Ward as Chiffon, Sushma Saha as Crystal, Courtney Long as Ronnette, Dharon Jones as Orin Scrivello, DDS., Kylie Heyman as Audrey II, Jaden Boyd as Mushnik, and Sami Schonberger and Tanner George as the production's understudies. They are joined by a team including director Alisar Awwad, music director Daniel Mullarney, choreographer Maria Scherer, lighting designer Chris Perrone, sound designer Rachel Kreidberg, and costume and props designers Amanda Erickson and Raechel Councill. Erickson also serves as the production stage manager with Councill as the assistant stage manager, who are joined by Sebastian De la Paz as the production assistant. The show is being produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Ben Fleischer.

Photo Credit: Meredith Johnson Photography and Chris Perrone.

high res photos

Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Company
Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Kylie Heyman

 

 

Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Amber Ward, Sushma Saha, Jaden Boyd and Courtney Long
Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Dharon Jones
Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Kylie Heyman and Audrey Fisher
Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Logan Geddes

Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop

Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Amber Ward, Sushma Saha and Courtney Long
Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
Kylie Heyman

 



Related Articles View More Central New York Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop
  • Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival Announces 2019 PiTCH Season Line Up
  • Elmwood Playhouse Presents MORNING'S AT SEVEN
  • On Stage At Kingsborough Hosts AN EVENING WITH LORNA LUFT
  • Award Winning Ancram Opera House Announces 2019 Season
  • Alyssa Sequoia Presents Monthly Series CAN I TELL U SOMETHING?

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup