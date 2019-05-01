Photo Flash: First Look At Site-Specific LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At Bool's Flower Shop

Take a glimpse into the world of the site-specific production of Little Shop of Horrors!

The first-of-its-kind show closes their sold out nine-show run on Thursday, May 2 in Ithaca, New York.

The cast includes Audrey Fisher as Audrey, Logan Geddes as Seymour, Amber Ward as Chiffon, Sushma Saha as Crystal, Courtney Long as Ronnette, Dharon Jones as Orin Scrivello, DDS., Kylie Heyman as Audrey II, Jaden Boyd as Mushnik, and Sami Schonberger and Tanner George as the production's understudies. They are joined by a team including director Alisar Awwad, music director Daniel Mullarney, choreographer Maria Scherer, lighting designer Chris Perrone, sound designer Rachel Kreidberg, and costume and props designers Amanda Erickson and Raechel Councill. Erickson also serves as the production stage manager with Councill as the assistant stage manager, who are joined by Sebastian De la Paz as the production assistant. The show is being produced by Jacob Stuckelman and Ben Fleischer.

Photo Credit: Meredith Johnson Photography and Chris Perrone.

Company

Kylie Heyman

Amber Ward, Sushma Saha, Jaden Boyd and Courtney Long

Dharon Jones

Kylie Heyman and Audrey Fisher

Logan Geddes

Amber Ward, Sushma Saha and Courtney Long

Kylie Heyman





