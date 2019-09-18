Photo Flash: First Look At BETTER At Bridge Street Theatre

A shooting. A séance. Fondue. In the tradition of Kieron Barry's THE OFFICIAL ADVENTURES OF KIERON AND JADE, Bridge Street presents the world premiere of yet another brand-new comedy - this one by Michelle Carter, whose HOW TO PRAY was a big audience favorite during our 2017 Season.

In Carter's new play BETTER, 20-year-old Emily's life is turned upside down when her mother commits a shockingly violent act. She leaves school, takes a job at a fondue restaurant, consults a medium, and, like the good student she's always been, searches for answers. How will she be able to endure her pain? What might she be capable of? Does she deserve happiness? And will things ever get better?

This quirky comedy on serious subjects will be directed by Sara Lampert Hoover (BST's "Frankie & Johnny in the Clair de Lune"), and features actors Montana Lampert Hoover as Emily, Brian Linden as Emily's dad Ben, Lori Evans as Medium Molly, Carla Lewis-Ruig as Luisa (Emily's co-worker at The Melting Pot Fondue Restaurant), and Eric Fleising as Emily's boyfriend Michael. The production will also feature an original musical score composed by Catskill's Rodney Alan Greenblat!

More info at https://bridgest.org/better-reviews-and-responses/

Tickets at https://better.brownpapertickets.com or 800-838-3006.



Montana Lampert Hoover and Eric Fleising



Brian Linden



Montana Lampert Hoover and Eric Fleising



Montana Lampert Hoover



Montana Lampert Hoover and Lori Evans