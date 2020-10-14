Photo Flash: Cortland Rep Presents GHOSTS IN THE PARK

Kids of all ages will be on the lookout for witches, vampires, aliens, ghosts and other hair-raising characters.

Following on the success of their summer drive-thru "Stories in the Park" in July, Cortland Repertory Theatre presents "Ghosts in the Park", a new family-focused theatrical experience for Halloween.

This spooky (but not gory) drive-thru event will be held on Friday, October 30 from 4:00 - 5:30 and Saturday, October 31 from noon - 1:30 and 2:30 - 4:00 in Dwyer Memorial Park, 6799 Little York Lake Rd, Preble - the location of CRT's summer home, the Little York Pavilion. A $5.00 suggested donation per vehicle will be taken at the gate. Tickets will not be sold in advance.

In this "reverse parade", visitors will drive thru a spooky cemetery that magically appears only once a year, and visit such locations as Sleepy Hollow, Salem, Roswell, Transylvania, and Loch Ness. Kids of all ages will be on the lookout for witches, vampires, aliens, ghosts and other hair-raising characters. An elaborate game of "Eye Spy" can be played by spotting Halloween characters and objects hidden around the park. Eerie music to enhance the journey will be provided via a short-range transmitter to car radios. To complete the journey, treat bags will be available for kids who aren't hiding under the car seats by the end!

This new event is sponsored by the Donald Guthrie Foundation, which will allow for healthy alternative treats to be distributed. Local sponsors include Anderson's Farm Market, CP Cash and Carry, Dentes Dental, and the Overhead Door Company of Cortland, among others. CRT Board and Guild members have also donated candy to this event and will be on hand to enjoy the festivities.

CRT Board member, theater director and costume designer Mark Reynolds is the lead creative director behind this program. He is assisted by local artist Crystal Lyon and CRT's Producing Artistic Director Kerby Thompson. The characters are portrayed by community members, local students, and participants in the Cortland Youth Bureau. Dancers from the Cortland Performing Arts Institute ("PAI") will perform under the direction of Cynthia and Cassidy Halpin.

Local scenic designers and craftsman, including CRT Production Manager Eric Behnke, CRT props/set designer Sam Sheehan, SUNY Cortland Musical Theatre scenic designer Scott Holdredge and SUNY Cortland Technical Director Simone Scalici are collaborating to turn a section of the park into a creepy cemetery with gravestones, monsters, "Nessie" the Loch Ness monster, giant skeleton puppets and more surprises.

For more information, visit the CRT website at www.cortlandrep.org or email info@cortlandrep.org. Please note that CRT's Administration offices are working on limited hours, and staff is not always readily available to answer calls.



SUNY Cortland Scenic Designer Scott Holdredge and Technical Director Simone Scalici inspect a?oeJolenea??, a giant skeleton puppet.

SUNY Cortland Technical Director Simone Scalici and Scenic Designer Scott Holdredge display gravestones, gates and other set pieces.

SUNY Cortland Scenic Designer Scott Holdredge and Technical Director Simone Scalici put the final touches on a?oeGreat Grampya??, one of the many monster masks.

SUNY Cortland Scenic Designer Scott Holdredge works on final touches.

