Peri Mauer's LATE DAY THUNDER Will Premiere at Kostabi World

Composer Peri Mauer's new piece for piano and drum set, Late Day Thunder will be premiered January 4, 2025 in a concert of new music presented by Composers Concordance at Kostabi World, 225 West 22rd St., New York, NY 10011. Other works on the program include music by Baitz, Boustead, Cheng, Jarvis, Jeffryes, Kostabi, Pritsker, Sentman. and will be performed by Jai and Lee Jeffryes.

Peri Mauer is a recipient of the ASCAP Foundation Bart Howard Fund Award for her participation in the 2023 Composers Now Festival, multiple ASCAP Plus Awards, grants and commissions from Quintet of the Americas, Access Contemporary Music, New York Repertory Orchestra, Jackson Heights Orchestra, LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, New Music USA, Composers Now, Meet the Composer, among others. Her music has been a regular feature in Princeton, NJ's ASCAP award-winning WPRB Classical Discoveries radio program.

Also a professional cellist fluent in many styles of music and improvisation, Ms. Mauer has performed with such groups as American Symphony Orchestra, Encompass New Opera Theater, Radio City Music Hall Orchestra, Darmstadt Ensemble, NYU Contemporary Players, and frequently performs at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, Merkin Kaufman Hall, le poison rouge, DiMenna Center for Classical Music, National Opera America, among many others.

She can be seen playing her cello in the Golden Globe and Creative Arts Emmy Award winning Amazon TV series Mozart in the Jungle. A native New Yorker born and raised in the Bronx, she is a graduate of LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts, Manhattan School of Music, and Bard College.

