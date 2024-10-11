PIPPIN to Open Syracuse University Department of Drama 2024/2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Syracuse University Department of Drama will open the 2024/2025 season with “Pippin,” the Tony Award-winning musical from composer Stephen Schwartz and Roger O. Hirson. Directed by Torya Beard, performances of “Pippin” will be held October 11 – 20 in the Storch Theatre at the Syracuse Stage/SU Drama Complex, 820 East Genesee St.

Heir to the Frankish throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). In the end, though, Pippin finds that happiness lies not in extraordinary endeavors, but rather in the unextraordinary moments that happen every day.



“We have assembled an extraordinary artistic team–composed of award-winning creators, distinguished faculty, and accomplished alumni–to help us re-imagine and re-invigorate this timeless story of the search for purpose,” says Ralph Zito, professor and chair of the department of drama. “As always, our students have embraced the task with distinction, and we look forward to sharing the results of their creative work.”



Originally premiering on Broadway in 1972, “Pippin” takes audiences on a magical and miraculous journey, while encouraging us all to find our own “Corner of the Sky.”

Tickets are available through the Syracuse Stage Box Office at www.syracusestage.org/drama or by phone at 315.443.3275.



