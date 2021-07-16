PAT METHENY SIDE-EYE Announced at Patchogue Performing Arts Center

20-time Grammy Award-winner Pat Metheny brings his Side-Eye tour, with pianist James Francies and drummer Joe Dyson, to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, produced in conjunction with The Bowery Presents, on Sunday, November 14th at 7:00pm.

As is only fitting for a musician known for an extensive touring regime, Metheny has announced over 100 concerts world-wide to accompany the release of SIDE-EYE - returning to the road this fall and spanning well into 2022, with even more shows to be announced soon. As on the recording, the live version of SIDE-EYE will feature the phenomenally talented pianist/organist/keyboardist James Francies.

The drum chair in SIDE-EYE has been filled to-date by some of the most exciting players around including Eric Harland, Anwar Marshall and most notably, Marcus Gilmore, who is spotlighted on the recording. The exciting young New Orleans drummer, Joe Dyson, will be featured in the upcoming live performances around the world.

SIDE-EYE NYC is the latest in an unmatched run of eclecticism from Metheny, whose most recent albums include From This Place, named Downbeat's Jazz Record of the Year for 2020, and March 2021's multi-movement classical guitar suite Road To The Sun - which the Wall Street Journal's Allan Kozinn hailed as "beautifully nuanced" and "presenting significant additions to the solo, ensemble and transcription repertory."

This wide range of musical experimentation is of course nothing new for Metheny - he is in fact the only musician ever to win GRAMMY awards in twelve different musical categories. Widely sought out amongst sonic worlds for decades, his collaborators on past projects have included Steve Reich, Ornette Coleman, Herbie Hancock and David Bowie.

Tickets are $45, $55, $65, plus fees, and can be purchased online at PatchgoueTheatre.org. The Box Office is open limited hours this summer for telephone and walk-up sales on Tuesday-Thursday from 12-5pm.