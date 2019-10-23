Opera Saratoga Launches 2019-20 Season With Sixth Annual SARATOGA SINGS FOR SENIORS Tour

Opera Saratoga announced today the return of Saratoga Sings for Seniors, a core initiative of the company to serve older members of the community by providing access to opera and vocal music where they live.

Saratoga Sings for Seniors was introduced by Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in 2014. This season, the Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will feature 14 performances at retirement communities, memory centers, and assisted living facilities throughout the region. Three alumni of Opera Saratoga's nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program, soprano Keely Futterer, baritone Nicholas Martorano, and pianist Mary Castello, will return to Opera Saratoga to perform these free concerts of favorite arias, duets and songs from opera and musical theater, along with popular songs from the 20th century.

The Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will begin on October 27th and will run through November 2nd. The 2019 tour is made possible with generous support from Carmody Ford.

"While most arts organizations have robust programs for children and students, dedicated programming for older members of our community is not as common," explained Edelson. "The Saratoga Sings for Seniors program has demonstrated such significant impact over the past six years that we will be deepening our commitment to serving this segment of our community this season. Opera Saratoga will be launching a new interactive program for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in the summer of 2020 in tandem with our production of Sky on Swings. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting new initiative in the New Year."

Opportunities for Media to Experience Saratoga Sings for Seniors

(Please note only a few are open to the public. The others are for the listed community only)

Sunday, October 27th, 2019

10:30 am - Not open to Public

Fort Hudson Nursing Home

319 Fort Hudson

Fort Edward, NY 12828

2:00 pm - Not open to Public

Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Center

390 Church Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Monday, October 28th, 2019

10:30 am - Not open to Public

Center for Disability Service

700 South Pearl Street

Albany, NY 12202

2:30 pm - Not open to Public

Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center

421 Columbia Street

Cohoes, NY 12047

Tuesday, October 29th, 2019

2:00 pm - Public - Open to Press

Washington Center

4573 State Route 40

Argyle, NY 12809

6:30 pm - Public - Open to Press

The Glen at Hiland Meadow

39 Longview Drive

Queensbury, NY 12804

Wednesday, October 30th, 2019

10:00 am - Not open to Public

Center for Disability Service

314 South Manning Road

Albany, NY 12202

2:00 pm - Not open to Public

Prestwick Chase

100 Saratoga Blvd.

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

Thursday, October 31st, 2019

2:00 pm - Not open to Public

The Landing - Brookdale Senior Living

27 Woodvale Road

Queensbury, NY 12804

6:00 pm - Public - Open to Press

Peregrine Senior Living at Clifton Park, Memory Care

1 Emma Lane

Clifton Park, NY 12065

Friday, November 1st, 2019

10:30 am - Public - Open to Press

Saratoga Springs Senior Center

5 Williams Street

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

2:00 pm - Public - Open to Press

Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing

42 Gurney Lane

Queensbury, NY 12804

Saturday, November 2nd, 2019

10:15 am - Not open to Public

Eddy Alzheimer's Center at Hawthorne Ridge

32 Community Way

East Greenbush, NY 12061

2:30 pm - Not open to Public

Eddy Hawthorne Ridge

30 Community Way

East Greenbush, NY 12061





