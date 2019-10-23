Opera Saratoga Launches 2019-20 Season With Sixth Annual SARATOGA SINGS FOR SENIORS Tour
Opera Saratoga announced today the return of Saratoga Sings for Seniors, a core initiative of the company to serve older members of the community by providing access to opera and vocal music where they live.
Saratoga Sings for Seniors was introduced by Artistic and General Director Lawrence Edelson in 2014. This season, the Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will feature 14 performances at retirement communities, memory centers, and assisted living facilities throughout the region. Three alumni of Opera Saratoga's nationally acclaimed Young Artist Program, soprano Keely Futterer, baritone Nicholas Martorano, and pianist Mary Castello, will return to Opera Saratoga to perform these free concerts of favorite arias, duets and songs from opera and musical theater, along with popular songs from the 20th century.
The Saratoga Sings for Seniors tour will begin on October 27th and will run through November 2nd. The 2019 tour is made possible with generous support from Carmody Ford.
"While most arts organizations have robust programs for children and students, dedicated programming for older members of our community is not as common," explained Edelson. "The Saratoga Sings for Seniors program has demonstrated such significant impact over the past six years that we will be deepening our commitment to serving this segment of our community this season. Opera Saratoga will be launching a new interactive program for those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia in the summer of 2020 in tandem with our production of Sky on Swings. We look forward to sharing more information about this exciting new initiative in the New Year."
Opportunities for Media to Experience Saratoga Sings for Seniors
(Please note only a few are open to the public. The others are for the listed community only)
Sunday, October 27th, 2019
10:30 am - Not open to Public
Fort Hudson Nursing Home
319 Fort Hudson
Fort Edward, NY 12828
2:00 pm - Not open to Public
Home of the Good Shepherd Memory Center
390 Church Street
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Monday, October 28th, 2019
10:30 am - Not open to Public
Center for Disability Service
700 South Pearl Street
Albany, NY 12202
2:30 pm - Not open to Public
Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center
421 Columbia Street
Cohoes, NY 12047
Tuesday, October 29th, 2019
2:00 pm - Public - Open to Press
Washington Center
4573 State Route 40
Argyle, NY 12809
6:30 pm - Public - Open to Press
The Glen at Hiland Meadow
39 Longview Drive
Queensbury, NY 12804
Wednesday, October 30th, 2019
10:00 am - Not open to Public
Center for Disability Service
314 South Manning Road
Albany, NY 12202
2:00 pm - Not open to Public
Prestwick Chase
100 Saratoga Blvd.
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
Thursday, October 31st, 2019
2:00 pm - Not open to Public
The Landing - Brookdale Senior Living
27 Woodvale Road
Queensbury, NY 12804
6:00 pm - Public - Open to Press
Peregrine Senior Living at Clifton Park, Memory Care
1 Emma Lane
Clifton Park, NY 12065
Friday, November 1st, 2019
10:30 am - Public - Open to Press
Saratoga Springs Senior Center
5 Williams Street
Saratoga Springs, NY 12866
2:00 pm - Public - Open to Press
Warren Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing
42 Gurney Lane
Queensbury, NY 12804
Saturday, November 2nd, 2019
10:15 am - Not open to Public
Eddy Alzheimer's Center at Hawthorne Ridge
32 Community Way
East Greenbush, NY 12061
2:30 pm - Not open to Public
Eddy Hawthorne Ridge
30 Community Way
East Greenbush, NY 12061