Newly Reopened Irvington Theater Will Host Holiday Rock Concert

Irvington Theater is once again ready to rock the halls! On December 21, the 122-year-old performing arts venue, located inside Irvington, New York's historic Town Hall, will host The Now Stories Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party.

Because many singers and bands record a Christmas album, there’s no shortage of festive rock 'n' roll jingling and jangling over the airwaves this time of year. With that in mind, The Now Stories – famous for their dynamic renditions of rock classics and deep cuts – are sharing some of their favorite Yuletide rockers with the community just in time for the holidays!

In this party-like concert – last seen on the Irvington Theater stage in 2019 and in a subsequent streaming premiere in 2020 – The Now Stories (and a parade of special guests) will make the holiday season rock! There will be merriment, cheer, and maybe a few surprises, but one thing’s for sure: The Now Stories Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party is sure to be THE unmissable event of the holiday season!

“We are truly thrilled to be able to welcome Parker and his musicians back to our theater for the first time since 2019,” said Theater Manager Greg Allen. “The Now Stories are fun, fantastic musicians, and this one-night-only concert is a festive way to kick off the holidays. Plus, it’s the perfect excuse to come check out our newly renovated theater, if you haven’t already!”

Come find your holiday cheer and join Irvington Theater for The Now Stories Rock 'n' Roll Christmas Party on Saturday, December 21 at 8:00pm. All tickets are just $25 (plus fees) and available for purchase at www.irvingtontheater.com/events/rocknrollchristmasparty.

Irvington Theater is home to a diverse range of innovative programming that entertains, enlightens, and inspires, establishing itself over its 122-year history as the cultural heart of the Rivertowns. The theater produces original programming and, in collaboration with its Arts Partners, curates high-quality theater, music, film, comedy, and dance for the greater New York metropolitan area.

