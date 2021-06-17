New Performance Dates Announced for THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES at Fort Salem

Fort Salem Theater officially reopens this Friday, June 18th with THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES, running through Sunday, June 27.

Written and created by Roger Bean, this smash Off-Broadway hit takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts! As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic '50s hits including "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," "Stupid Cupid," and "Lipstick on Your Collar."

In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and perform at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Featuring hit songs of the '50s and '60s, THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES will keep you smiling in this must-take musical trip down memory lane!

The cast includes Kallie Ann Tarkleson (Suzy), Iris Rogers (Cindy Lou), Heather Hayes (Betty Jean), and Jenna Wilkinson (Missy). Fort Salem Theater Executive and Artistic Director Kyle West directs and co-choreographs the musical with John Norine Jr. (Music Director/Technical Director), Susi Thomas (Co-Choreographer), Maggie Turoff (Lighting Designer), Logan Coley Broker (Wig Designer), and costumes by West, Marcia Wilcox, and Cindy Rogers.

Tickets to several performances are sold out, but limited seating remains for Sunday, June 20th at 7PM and Friday, June 25th at 7PM. Due to popular demand, an additional performance has just been added for Saturday, June 26th at 2PM. Tickets range from $22-$30 and are available online at www.FortSalem.com.