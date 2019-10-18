New Partnerships & Food Options Unveiled At The Oncenter War Memorial Arena For 2019-2020 Season 

Onondaga County and ASM Global are pleased to offer Syracuse Crunch Fans & event attendees new dining options at The Oncenter War Memorial Arena this season.

During a press event this afternoon, County Executive Ryan McMahon unveiled three new locations within the venue - the Peppino's Concession Stands featuring Italian cuisine, Bull & Bear Roadhouse's Super Loaded Nacho Cart and the grand opening of the 'Slapshot Tailgate Zone' (which will open 2hrs ahead of each Crunch game).

County Executive McMahon said, "There is nothing better than cheering on our Syracuse Crunch while eating some delicious food made by one of great local restaurants! Whether you stop by Peppino's, Bull & Bear or taste some of the opponent's hometown food in the Slapshot Tailgate Zone, you can't go wrong no matter what you choose." McMahon continued, "I hope everyone will come out and enjoy these awesome new amenities and cheer on the Syracuse Crunch to another winning season."

"We couldn't be more excited to bring enhanced food and beverage offerings to Crunch fans and all of the guests attending events at The Oncenter War Memorial. The Slapshot Tailgate Zone will be the perfect place for Crunch fans and families to relax and enjoy a variety of new menu items in a fan friendly space. And for all fans attending all events, they will be able to enjoy some of the local flavors from Peppino's and Bull and Bear Roadhouse that they have come to know and love," said ASM Global's Matt Hollander, General Manager of The Oncenter.

The Oncenter now offers even more variety with food and experiences you're sure to love. Expanding on their existing partnership with the facility, Peppino's Restaurant & Catering Co. now outfits two concession stands in The Oncenter War Memorial Arena with their Italian specialties. These stands are located on the second floor (near sections 201-203 & 223-225). The stands will offer Detroit-style pizza, a pasta and sauce combination, meatball sandwiches, sausage sandwiches, risotto bombs, cannoli dips and more! Peppino's has received several first place awards for their Italian food in the Syracuse area and touts a second place win in the World Pizza Competition in Las Vegas. The Oncenter is thrilled to offer fans the opportunity to experience Peppino's award-winning cuisine during events this season. Both stands are now open and will remain open for all home Crunch Games and upcoming events in the arena.

"I'm excited and honored to have the Peppino's brand and products featured at The Oncenter War Memorial." said John Vigliotti, owner of Peppinos's Restaurant and Catering Company. "We've worked with The Oncenter for many years. They're a great organization to work with and it's been fun to watch the partnership grow."

Bull & Bear Roadhouse's nachos have consistently been reviewed as "The best nachos in town!" by Syracuse locals. Now fans will have the opportunity to enjoy the Bull & Bear Roadhouse Super Loaded Nachos right here in The Oncenter War Memorial Arena while enjoying a variety of events in the facility. This cart can be found in the State Street arena entrance on the first floor - paired perfectly with a craft beer bar immediately next it.

Featuring seasoned beef or shredded chicken, homemade queso cheese sauce and fresh pico de gallo, the Bull & Bear Roadhouse Super Loaded Nachos are a unique twist on traditional concessions fare and will certainly have you coming back for more.

"We are honored to be lucky enough to continue our partnership with Onondaga County and ASM Global," said Mark Bullis, owner of Bull & Bear Roadhouse and Catering. "We started this summer with our food truck at the amphitheater and now we're in one of the county's best venues with the help of Onondaga County and ASM Global. We're excited for the upcoming season and everything this continued partnership brings. Go Crunch!"

SAVOR, ASM Global's Food & Beverage division, is thrilled to introduce the Slapshot Tailgate Zone in the lower level of the arena this season. Featuring fan favorites from around the country, this exciting pregame spot will soon be a tradition for the entire family to enjoy. Decked out with turf, lighting, TVs, catered food entrees, beer, and fan-favorite games appropriate for tailgating - the Slapshot Tailgate Zone will create the ultimate pregame experience for fans with a warm outdoor atmosphere you can't get anywhere else this winter season. SAVOR will offer a variety of meals each week, including the opponent's hometown food-staple (ex. Spiedies when playing the Binghamton Devils, Pulled Pork when playing Charlotte Checkers, etc.). The Slapshot Tailgate Zone is open to the general public with the purchase of a Syracuse Crunch game ticket for the respective day. It will open two (2) hours ahead of each game and will close after the second intermission.

"The Slaptshot Tailgate Zone is an exciting, new addition to our SAVOR Food & Beverage service in The Oncenter. We're thrilled for the opportunity to create a family-friendly zone for all to enjoy before & during games while highlighting the culinary talents of our local award-winning chefs." said David Hill, Director of Food & Beverage at The Oncenter.

The Syracuse Crunch take on the Charlotte Checkers for their 2019-2020 season home opener this Saturday (Oct. 19, 2019). The Peppino's stands, Bull & Bear Roadhouse Super Loaded Nacho cart and SAVOR's Slapshot Tailgate Zone will all be open and ready to serve you!





