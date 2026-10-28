NUT/CRACKED to Return to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park

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Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Nut/Cracked on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 4PM and Monday, December 14, 2026 at 6:30PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets start at $30 and can be reserved here.

Nut/Cracked - The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker - returns to Kaatsbaan!

Choreographer David Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky's iconic score. With renditions ranging from Duke Ellington .to Glenn Miller, Nut/Cracked transforms the familiar into something delightfully unexpected.﻿

The Bang Group is a rhythm-driven, contemporary dance company at the intersection of percussive, classical, modern and social dance forms, some of which they've invented. Choreographer David Parker has diversified the root impulses of percussive dan, embracing a full-bodied and wide-ranging vision of dance and rhythmic expression that makes room for humor, classicism, drama, and a brawny intellect. The company was founded in New York City in 1995 and has toured and performed widely throughout North America and Europe.Funders include The Jerome Robbins Foundation, The Frederick Loewe Foundation, the New York Department of Cultural Affairs, The Doris Duke Foundation, and many more. David Parker is a Guggenheim Recipient as well as awards and citations from Art+Action, Dancers Responding To Aids, the Kurt Joss Awards, and the Contemporary Choreographic Awards in The Netherlands.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 3 Days 06 Hrs 03 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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