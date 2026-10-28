Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
NUT/CRACKED to Return to Kaatsbaan Cultural Park
Choreographer David Parker's production combines percussive and classical dance styles with contemporary flair.
Kaatsbaan Cultural Park will present Nut/Cracked on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at 4PM and Monday, December 14, 2026 at 6:30PM at 120 Broadway Tivoli, NY 12583. Tickets start at $30 and can be reserved here.
Nut/Cracked - The Bang Group's beloved, witty response to The Nutcracker - returns to Kaatsbaan!
Choreographer David Parker draws inspiration from across the dance spectrum, blending tap, ballet, disco, and even bubble wrap to create a unique performance that reimagines Tchaikovsky's iconic score. With renditions ranging from Duke Ellington .to Glenn Miller, Nut/Cracked transforms the familiar into something delightfully unexpected.
The Bang Group is a rhythm-driven, contemporary dance company at the intersection of percussive, classical, modern and social dance forms, some of which they've invented. Choreographer David Parker has diversified the root impulses of percussive dan, embracing a full-bodied and wide-ranging vision of dance and rhythmic expression that makes room for humor, classicism, drama, and a brawny intellect. The company was founded in New York City in 1995 and has toured and performed widely throughout North America and Europe.Funders include The Jerome Robbins Foundation, The Frederick Loewe Foundation, the New York Department of Cultural Affairs, The Doris Duke Foundation, and many more. David Parker is a Guggenheim Recipient as well as awards and citations from Art+Action, Dancers Responding To Aids, the Kurt Joss Awards, and the Contemporary Choreographic Awards in The Netherlands.
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