Mentalist Bryan Miles Presents VIRTUALLY CONNECTED

The performance takes place on 13 February 2021.

Jan. 28, 2021  

Virtually Connected is an astonishing 55-minute online interactive experience featuring South African Mentalist Bryan Miles.

Get ready to experience unbelievable impossibilities and extraordinary mind-reading live from the comfort of your own couch. You won't simply sit and watch the show - you will actively be part of the show! This is an interactive magical experience unlike any other!

From stage to screen, and now, in the comfort of your own living room! This is high octane interactive entertainment that will leave you questioning the limits of the human mind!

Capacity is limited - each ticket allows one household live viewing. Fabulous family-friendly fun! After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with a Zoom invitation and password. The show is streamed LIVE via ZOOM. All that is needed is a reliable internet connection.

Are you ready to experience the impossible?

The performance takes place on 13 February 2021 - Sat, 8:00 PM (SAST)

For tickets, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtually-connected-with-mentalist-bryan-miles-tickets-138223424985


