Magician And TV Personality Justin Willman To Perform At Hershey Theatre

American magician, comedian, producer and TV personality Justin Willman will bring the “Illusionati Tour” to Hershey Theatre on Saturday, October 5, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Justin Willman is best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series “Magic For Humans” and “The Magic Prank Show with Justin Willman.”

Willman's “Illusionati Tour” is an interactive evening of magic, comedy and mind-control for the whole family.

For more information, please visit www.HersheyEntertainment.com or www.JustinWillman.com.

